- The Boy Scouts brought new meaning to its theme song motto "Everywhere we go, people want to know, who we are, where we came from."

Thousands of Boy Scouts packed the Charlotte Douglas International Airport this weekend following the conclusion of a retreat held in the West Virginia Appalachian Mountains at an old coal mine in West Virginia.

The two week event, dubbed World Scout Jamboree featuring an estimated 45,000 participants from all over the globe, ended on Friday and while the airport said they were prepared for the visitors, weather issues the day before didn't help.

"Severe weather the night before resulted in numerous delays and cancellations and increased traffic in the lobby area, which became overcrowded," American Airlines officials said in a statement released on Saturday. "The Scouts were staged outside and were provided water. American provided pizza in the evening for those in the lobby and snacks and drinks at all of our special service counters on each concourse."

The U.S. was hosting the event for the first time since 1967.

Some travelers posted on social media that it was difficult to move around and way overcrowded.

According to the Scouts of America website, the summit was held at Bechtel Reserve and this is the 24th year of the event, which moves each year, is taking place. It is the Boy Scouts equivalent to the Olympics.

One witness close to the situation on Friday told FOX 46 that 15,000 Boy Scouts on Friday alone came through the airport.

The summit is taking place just as a story in the Wall Street Journal was published stating the Scouts of America is considering filing for bankruptcy amid looming sexual abuse lawsuits.

Scouts of America made headlines last year when they announced that for the first time in its 100 year-history the Boy Scouts of America will be open to both men and women.

