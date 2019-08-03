< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story421993134" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421993134" data-article-version="1.0">Thousands of Boy Scouts pack Charlotte Airport after 2-week summit</h1> </header> Posted Aug 03 2019 12:48PM EDT
Updated Aug 04 2019 11:30AM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/thousands-of-boy-scouts-pack-charlotte-airport-after-2-week-summit" addthis:title="Thousands of Boy Scouts pack Charlotte Airport after 2-week summit"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421993134.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421993134");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421993134_422104176_192334"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421993134_422104176_192334";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422104176","video":"591304","title":"Thousands%20of%20Boy%20Scouts%20pack%20Charlotte%20airport","caption":"Thousands%20of%20Boy%20Scouts%20packed%20the%20Charlotte%20Douglas%20International%20Airport%20this%20weekend%C2%A0following%20the%20conclusion%20of%20a%20retreat%20held%20in%20the%20West%20Virginia%20Appalachian%20Mountains%20at%20an%20old%20coal%20mine%20in%20West%20Virginia.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F04%2FThousands_of_Boy_Scouts_pack_Charlotte_a_0_7571585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F04%2FThousands_of_Boy_Scouts_pack_Charlotte_airport_591304_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659535869%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dhh5llcurHpDnWrjb-KH3fENAIzc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fthousands-of-boy-scouts-pack-charlotte-airport-after-2-week-summit"}},"createDate":"Aug 04 2019 10:11AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421993134_422104176_192334",video:"591304",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/04/Thousands_of_Boy_Scouts_pack_Charlotte_a_0_7571585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Thousands%2520of%2520Boy%2520Scouts%2520packed%2520the%2520Charlotte%2520Douglas%2520International%2520Airport%2520this%2520weekend%25C2%25A0following%2520the%2520conclusion%2520of%2520a%2520retreat%2520held%2520in%2520the%2520West%2520Virginia%2520Appalachian%2520Mountains%2520at%2520an%2520old%2520coal%2520mine%2520in%2520West%2520Virginia.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/04/Thousands_of_Boy_Scouts_pack_Charlotte_airport_591304_1800.mp4?Expires=1659535869&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=hh5llcurHpDnWrjb-KH3fENAIzc",eventLabel:"Thousands%20of%20Boy%20Scouts%20pack%20Charlotte%20airport-422104176",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fthousands-of-boy-scouts-pack-charlotte-airport-after-2-week-summit"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/thousands-of-boy-scouts-pack-charlotte-airport-after-2-week-summit">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 12:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-421993134"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 10:11AM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 11:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-421993134" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421993134-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421993134-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/03/bs1_1564850124512_7570493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421993134-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Members of the Boy Scouts of America descended on Charlotte Douglas Airport on Friday after a two-week event that was held in the Appalachian Mountains. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/03/bs1_1564850124512_7570493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421993134-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="bs1_1564850124512.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/03/bs3_1564850119893_7570492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421993134-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="bs3_1564850119893.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/03/bs2_1564850118846_7570491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421993134-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="bs2_1564850118846.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-421993134-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/03/bs1_1564850124512_7570493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Members of the Boy Scouts of America descended on Charlotte Douglas Airport on Friday after a two-week event that was held in the Appalachian Mountains." title="bs1_1564850124512.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Members of the Boy Scouts of America descended on Charlotte Douglas Airport on Friday after a two-week event that was held in the Appalachian Mountains.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/03/bs3_1564850119893_7570492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Members of the Boy Scouts of America descended on Charlotte Douglas Airport on Friday after a two-week event that was held in the Appalachian Mountains." title="bs3_1564850119893.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Members of the Boy Scouts of America descended on Charlotte Douglas Airport on Friday after a two-week event that was held in the Appalachian Mountains.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/03/bs3_1564850119893_7570492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Members of the Boy Scouts of America descended on Charlotte Douglas Airport on Friday after a two-week event that was held in the Appalachian Mountains." title="bs3_1564850119893.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/03/bs2_1564850118846_7570491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Members of the Boy Scouts of America descended on Charlotte Douglas Airport on Friday after a two-week event that was held in the Appalachian Mountains." title="bs2_1564850118846.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/thousands-of-boy-scouts-pack-charlotte-airport-after-2-week-summit" data-title="Thousands of Boy Scouts pack Charlotte Airport" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/thousands-of-boy-scouts-pack-charlotte-airport-after-2-week-summit" addthis:title="Thousands of Boy Scouts pack Charlotte Airport" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/thousands-of-boy-scouts-pack-charlotte-airport-after-2-week-summit";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2046\x20Web\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421993134" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The Boy Scouts brought new meaning to its theme song motto "Everywhere we go, people want to know, who we are, where we came from."</p><p>Thousands of Boy Scouts packed the Charlotte Douglas International Airport this weekend following the conclusion of a retreat held in the West Virginia Appalachian Mountains at an old coal mine in West Virginia.</p><p>The two week event, dubbed World Scout Jamboree featuring an estimated 45,000 participants from all over the globe, ended on Friday and while the airport said they were prepared for the visitors, weather issues the day before didn't help.</p><p>"Severe weather the night before resulted in numerous delays and cancellations and increased traffic in the lobby area, which became overcrowded," American Airlines officials said in a statement released on Saturday. "The Scouts were staged outside and were provided water. American provided pizza in the evening for those in the lobby and snacks and drinks at all of our special service counters on each concourse." </p><p>The U.S. was hosting the event for the first time since 1967.</p><p>Some travelers posted on social media that it was difficult to move around and way overcrowded.</p><p>According to the Scouts of America website, the summit was held at Bechtel Reserve and this is the 24th year of the event, which moves each year, is taking place. It is the Boy Scouts equivalent to the Olympics.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">They weren’t kidding when they said arrive early at <a href="https://twitter.com/CLTAirport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CLTAirport</a> - the line for security is insane. 🤭🤭🤭 <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX46News</a> <a href="https://t.co/hTaYoyydxL">pic.twitter.com/hTaYoyydxL</a></p>— Diana Alvear (@DAlvearFOX46) <a href="https://twitter.com/DAlvearFOX46/status/1157633625099309056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 3, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p> </p><p>One witness close to the situation on Friday told FOX 46 that 15,000 Boy Scouts on Friday alone came through the airport.</p><p>The summit is taking place just as a story in the <a href="https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-the-boy-scouts-look-like-today-11564657203">Wall Street Journal</a> was published stating the Scouts of America is considering filing for bankruptcy amid looming sexual abuse lawsuits.</p><p>Scouts of America made headlines last year when they announced that for the first time in its 100 year-history the <a href="https://www.scouting.org/scoutsbsa/">Boy Scouts of America will be open to both men and women</a>.</p><p><strong>OTHERS STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE</strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/9-killed-in-ohio-in-2nd-us-mass-shooting-within-24-hours">9 killed in Ohio following mass shooting</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/suspect-responsible-for-deadly-shooting-at-walmart-in-el-paso-identified">El Paso mass shooting suspect identified</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/bat-mobile-spirit-confirms-unwelcome-guest-on-charlotte-plane">Bat Mobile? (WJZY)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man shot, killed at north Charlotte apartment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A person was shot and killed in a north Charlotte apartment Thursday evening, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. </p><p>Detectives are investigating in the 1400 block of Ventura Way Drive just after 8:45 p.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. </p><p>There are no suspects in custody. This is Charlotte's 69th homicide of the year. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cmpd-gets-woman-new-car-after-she-was-robbed-at-gunpoint" title="CMPD gets woman new car after she was robbed at gunpoint" data-articleId="422942274" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/CMPD_surprises_woman_carjacked__robbed_a_0_7582325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/CMPD_surprises_woman_carjacked__robbed_a_0_7582325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/CMPD_surprises_woman_carjacked__robbed_a_0_7582325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/CMPD_surprises_woman_carjacked__robbed_a_0_7582325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/CMPD_surprises_woman_carjacked__robbed_a_0_7582325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers surprised a local woman with a new car after hers was stolen, along with her other valuables." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CMPD gets woman new car after she was robbed at gunpoint</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department got results for a local woman who had been carjacked and robbed at gunpoint.</p><p>On Thursday, the department gave Hope McKinney a brand new car with the help of Scott Clark Auto Group.</p><p>McKinney says she was on her way home one night on Pondella Drive when two men came up to her asking for a lighter. McKinney turned to walk away, and she says that's when she heard one suspect running behind her. He pulled out a gun, and told her to hand everything over. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/frustration-mounts-as-hawthorne-bridge-construction-project-delayed-again" title="Frustration mounts as Hawthorne Bridge construction project delayed again" data-articleId="422938691" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_7582217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_7582217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_7582217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_7582217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_7582217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After the Hawthorne Bridge construction project that's dragged on for years was pushed back again, neighbors are left asking: What’s the hold up?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Frustration mounts as Hawthorne Bridge construction project delayed again</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After the Hawthorne Bridge construction project that's dragged on for years was pushed back again, neighbors are left asking: What’s the hold up? </p><p>“Everything in that direction is an inconvenience to us,” a neighbor told FOX 46 two years ago. </p><p>Fast forward, and the Hawthorne Drive area is still struggling with some of those same construction issues.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 