Thousands of residents sign petition against Gastonia park being developed By Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jul 10 2019 10:39PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 11:01PM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 11:07PM EDT class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417447287-417452121" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417447287" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Trading in the park, for patios. Those living in Gastonia got their first look Wednesday night at a new mixed-use apartment complex that could be built where a park currently sits.</p> <p>Center City Park in downtown Gastonia is considered a pocket park. Old abandoned buildings used to stand where the park is about 10 years ago. Although the green space was only a temporary replacement, it quickly became a staple.</p> <p>“From what we have heard from people is they have gotten married there, they have had graduation celebrations, they’ve taken their kids, they’ve taken their dogs on walks. It’s become a piece of history we want to keep,” said Heather Burks, who started an online petition with her husband to save the park.</p> <p>Nearly 5,000 others have signed the petition online to save the park.</p> <p>What’s proposed to take the place of the park is a 6 to 7 story building, with retail on the first floor, and about 100 apartments.</p> <p>The park is currently owned by City of Gastonia, but Wednesday night residents learned at the community meeting that the land would be sold to the developer. Some of that money from the sale could be used to build another park. That plan left some residents with even more questions.</p> <p>“Would they [the developer] be willing to fund part of this park as well? Not just the proceeds but also some of their funds to build another park if this one is torn down,” said Walter Burks.</p> <p>Downtown Gastonia business owners say what’s also valuable to them is having people live downtown. The hope is more people living nearby, means more people dining and shopping at local businesses.</p> <p>Some are willing to back the current plan, even at the cost of the park.</p> <p>“It’s just going to bring more people to interact and make this city more vibrant,” said business owner Jim Morasso.</p> <p>Wednesday night’s meeting was simply a presentation for a city council committee. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Dangerous_lead_exposure_at_home_0_7510478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Dangerous_lead_exposure_at_home_0_7510478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Dangerous_lead_exposure_at_home_0_7510478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Dangerous_lead_exposure_at_home_0_7510478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Dangerous_lead_exposure_at_home_0_7510478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Whether it's in the ceiling or the walls, or even your drinking water, dangerous lead could be lurking in your home." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New study says even small amounts of lead can lead to behavioral issues</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For years, health experts and the Center for Disease Control have warned about the risks associated with lead poisoning in kids, which can include damage to the brain and nervous system. </p><p>Now, new research suggests that even a small amount of lead in the blood can lead to behavior problems.</p><p>In older homes, the danger could be in the water, or on the ceiling and walls. Despite awareness efforts and community outreach-- in this case by a non-profit group in Trenton, NJ-- nationwide, lead remains a concern. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/subway-employee-punched-in-face-police-search-for-suspect" title="Subway employee punched in face; police search for suspect" data-articleId="417446866" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Subway_employee_punched_in_face__police__0_7513913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Subway_employee_punched_in_face__police__0_7513913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Subway_employee_punched_in_face__police__0_7513913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Subway_employee_punched_in_face__police__0_7513913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Subway_employee_punched_in_face__police__0_7513913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A local Subway worker was left shaken after she was punched in the face by an angry customer over the weekend. Now, she’s just hoping he’s caught before he makes another appearance. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Subway employee punched in face; police search for suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span>, <span class="author">Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A local Subway worker was left shaken after she was punched in the face by an angry customer over the weekend. Now, she’s just hoping he’s caught before he makes another appearance. </p><p>Haven Neal says she was attacked by the customer while working at the Subway on University City Boulevard. Neal says she knew something about the man was strange. </p><p>"A little off, maybe on drugs or something,” she said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lancaster-county-12-year-old-cutting-grass-for-college" title="Lancaster County 12-year-old cutting grass for college" data-articleId="417451184" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_7513858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_7513858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_7513858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_7513858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_7513858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Lancaster County kid is getting results for himself this summer by getting to work." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lancaster County 12-year-old cutting grass for college</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Morgan Frances, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 10:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Lancaster County kid is getting results for himself this summer by getting to work.</p><p>While other kids are enjoying the summer off school, 12-year-old Jaylin Clyburn is mowing lawns to save money for college. </p><p>“I just want to be independent,” Jaylin told FOX 46.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos href="/news/local-news/new-study-says-even-small-amounts-of-lead-can-lead-to-behavioral-issues"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Dangerous_lead_exposure_at_home_0_7510478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dangerous_lead_exposure_at_home_0_20190710213356"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New study says even small amounts of lead can lead to behavioral issues</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/subway-employee-punched-in-face-police-search-for-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Subway_employee_punched_in_face__police__0_7513913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Subway_employee_punched_in_face__police__0_20190711025114"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Subway employee punched in face; police search for suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lancaster-county-12-year-old-cutting-grass-for-college"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_7513858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_20190711030343"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lancaster County 12-year-old cutting grass for college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thousands-of-residents-sign-petition-against-gastonia-park-being-developed"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_20190711030135"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of residents sign petition against Gastonia park being developed</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Subway_employee_punched_in_face__police__0_7513913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Subway_employee_punched_in_face__police__0_7513913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Subway_employee_punched_in_face__police__0_7513913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Subway_employee_punched_in_face__police__0_7513913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Subway employee punched in face; police search for suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lancaster-county-12-year-old-cutting-grass-for-college" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_7513858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_7513858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_7513858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_7513858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Lancaster_County_12_year_old__mowing_law_0_7513858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lancaster County 12-year-old cutting grass for college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thousands-of-residents-sign-petition-against-gastonia-park-being-developed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Thousands_of_residents_sign_petition_aga_0_7512163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands of residents sign petition against Gastonia park being developed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mecklenburg-county-residents-protest-rate-hike-proposed-by-piedmont-natural-gas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Mecklenburg_County_residents_protest_rat_0_7510867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mecklenburg County residents protest rate hike proposed by Piedmont Natural Gas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/steak-n-shake-shooting-suspect-convicted-for-role-in-2011-murder-was-out-on-parole" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/10/Steak__n_Shake_shooting_suspect__convict_0_7510770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Steak 'n Shake shooting suspect, convicted for role in 2011 murder, was out on parole</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 