- Three people, including a juvenile had to be taken to the hospital after police say they were stabbed inside their home in northwest Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers after 2 a.m. to the 500 block of North Linwood Avenue to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

All three people were taken to Atrium Health's Carolina's Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said the stabbing appears to be domestic related.