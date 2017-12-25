Two kids found in Lincolnton home during meth bust

- Two men and one woman are facing multiple drug charges after deputies said they discovered the group was in possession of meth and selling drugs out of a Lincolnton home.

On Friday, Dec. 22, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2700 block of Hull-McGinnis Road to execute a search warrant after receiving information that the home had large amounts of methamphetamine and was being used as a location to sell drugs.

While searching the house, deputies encountered four adults and two small children in the home. During the search, deputies seized more than 26 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies said multiple glass pipes and drug paraphernalia were found throughout the home.

Marijuana and more than $4,300 in cash, and four firearms were also recovered. Deputies said the two children were placed with responsible adults and the four adults inside the house were arrested.

Stephen Wayne Blanton, 40, is charged with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and conspiracy. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor child abuse. He was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond.

Tracy Michelle Blanton, 34, is charged with one felony count each of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and conspiracy. She is also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor child abuse. She was placed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Ethan James Johnson, 27, was served warrants for felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Another person at the home, Robin Wayne Estep, 34, was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. He received a $1,000 secured bond.