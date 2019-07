- Two people are dead after an overnight shooting just off East Independence Boulevard, authorities say.

The total Charlotte homicide number for 2019 is now 62.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshot wound victims around 1 a.m. at 5700 electra Lane, just off East Independence. Upon arrival three men were found shot outside of an aprtment complex. Two of the men were pronounced dead on the scene by Medics. The other victim was transported to Atrium Health's CMC with serious injuries.

FATAL OVERNIGHT CRASH

It is unlcear at this time if there is a suspect or if the three men shot were the only ones involved.

CMPD was continuing to interview witnesses Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.