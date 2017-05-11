< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Three shot, two fatally off East Independence Blvd Tony Webster | Flickr http://bit.ly/2r3l62m Tony Webster | Flickr http://bit.ly/2r3l62m Tony Webster | Flickr http://bit.ly/2r3l62m By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jul 14 2019 09:53AM EDT
Updated Jul 14 2019 10:56AM EDT (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Two people are dead after an overnight shooting just off East Independence Boulevard, authorities say.</p><p>The total Charlotte homicide number for 2019 is now 62.</p><p>Officials responded to calls regarding gunshot wound victims around 1 a.m. at 5700 electra Lane, just off East Independence. Upon arrival three men were found shot outside of an aprtment complex. Two of the men were pronounced dead on the scene by Medics. The other victim was transported to Atrium Health's CMC with serious injuries.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/4-ejected-from-high-speeding-vehicle-on-brookshire-fwy-one-dead">FATAL OVERNIGHT CRASH</a></p><p>It is unlcear at this time if there is a suspect or if the three men shot were the only ones involved.</p><p>CMPD was continuing to interview witnesses Sunday morning.</p><p>This is an ongoing investigation. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four people were ejected from a high-speeding car, and one person was killed." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 ejected, 1 dead after high-speed crash on Brookshire Blvd</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 10:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person is dead and three passengers were transported to the hospital after an overnight car accident on Brookshire Boulevard just north of Uptown, according to authorities.</p><p>3 SHOT, 2 FATALLY OFF E INDEPENDENCE</p><p>Officials responded to calls around 3 a.m. about a single vehicle accident involving a 2019 Audi Q5. CMPD's Crash Unit, DWI Task Force, and Crime Scene Search were all on the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago" title="Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago" data-articleId="417979715" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Thousands_protest_President_Trump_immigr_0_7521810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Thousands_protest_President_Trump_immigr_0_7521810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Thousands_protest_President_Trump_immigr_0_7521810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Thousands_protest_President_Trump_immigr_0_7521810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/13/Thousands_protest_President_Trump_immigr_0_7521810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Several thousand protesters have marched through downtown Chicago to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies, including planned sweeps in several American cities, including Chicago, over the weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 04:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 04:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several thousand protesters have marched through downtown Chicago to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies, including planned sweeps in several American cities, including Chicago, over the weekend.</p><p>The protesters at Saturday's march belted chants critical of President Donald Trump and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Many of them carried placards with messages including "No kids in cages" and "Abolish ICE."</p><p>Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the protest was peaceful and that there were no arrests. He says there were an estimated 5,000 protesters at its peak.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cityfest-brings-food-trucks-live-music-to-charlotte-this-weekend" title="Cityfest brings food trucks, live music to Charlotte this weekend" data-articleId="417902697" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY%20Charlotte%20skyline%20daytime%20041019_1554930658773.jpg_7090646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY%20Charlotte%20skyline%20daytime%20041019_1554930658773.jpg_7090646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY%20Charlotte%20skyline%20daytime%20041019_1554930658773.jpg_7090646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY%20Charlotte%20skyline%20daytime%20041019_1554930658773.jpg_7090646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/10/GETTY%20Charlotte%20skyline%20daytime%20041019_1554930658773.jpg_7090646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cityfest brings food trucks, live music to Charlotte this weekend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 10:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Looking for something to do this weekend? Hit Cityfest 2019! The event brings together food trucks from across the city all while having Charlotte Motor Speedway as the backdrop for the event. </p><p>The Queen City Food Truck and Music Festival will be held this Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Route 29 Pavilion at 5650 Sandusky Blvd in Charlotte.</p><p>One of the main shows will be a stage performance of Michael Jackson’s "Don't Stop ‘Til You Get Enough" The Michael Jackson reloaded experience live is a tribute to one of the greatest entertainers of all time. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var Featured Videos href="/news/local-news/4-ejected-1-dead-after-high-speed-vehicle-crash-on-brookshire-blvd" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/14/One_dead_after_overnight_Brookshire_Free_0_7521879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>4 ejected, 1 dead after high-speed crash on Brookshire Blvd</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/4-ejected-1-dead-after-high-speed-vehicle-crash-on-brookshire-blvd" data-title="Four ejected, one dead after high-speed crash" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/4-ejected-1-dead-after-high-speed-vehicle-crash-on-brookshire-blvd" addthis:title="Four ejected, one dead after high-speed crash" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago" > <h3>Thousands protest President Trump immigration policies in Chicago</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago" data-title="Thousands protest Trump immigration policies" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/thousands-protest-president-trump-immigration-policies-in-chicago" addthis:title="Thousands protest Trump immigration policies" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tracking-weekend-storms-tropical-storm-barry" > <h3>Ballantyne sees floods after Flash Flood Warning</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/tracking-weekend-storms-tropical-storm-barry" data-title="Ballantyne sees flooding after Flash Flood Warning" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/tracking-weekend-storms-tropical-storm-barry" addthis:title="Ballantyne sees flooding after Flash Flood Warning" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-prayer-vigil-held-in-support-of-children-held-at-southern-border" > <h3>Local prayer vigil held in support of children held at southern border</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/local-prayer-vigil-held-in-support-of-children-held-at-southern-border" data-title="Local prayer vigil held in support of immigrants" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/local-prayer-vigil-held-in-support-of-children-held-at-southern-border" addthis:title="Local prayer vigil held in support of immigrants" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent 