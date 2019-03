- A toddler was injured after being grazed by a bullet in a north Charlotte shooting, according to CMPD.

Davione Robinson, 19, was charged with accidentally firing a gun and injuring a three-year-old. Robinson also sustained injuries.

On Friday officers were called to the 4300 block of Old Interstate Road for an assault with a deadly weapon around 8:05 p.m.

They found a three-year-old boy who had been grazed on his head by a bullet and Robinson, grazed on the shoulder, while staying in a hotel room. The three-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The boys' mother was in room with them.

Robinson faces multiple charges including child abuse and drug posession. He also has a criminal history including possession of a stolen weapon and resisting arrest.