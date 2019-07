- Heading to Spartanburg to check out Panthers Training Camp? You'll want to stop by these local spots while your in town for selfie gold.

Morgan Square is the center of town and if you just want to hang in the heart of downtown this is the place. Named after general Daniel Morgan from the 1700s. In the background you can see the iconic town clock.

Number four, the Beacon drive-in with their hamburger oh plenty. I had a double cheeseburger then wash it down with a sweet tea and some peach cobbler.

Number three, Fr8yard. South Carolina’s first outdoor beer garden built completely out of recycled shipping containers. Check out the Jumbotron a great place to watch the Panthers you can listen to some live music and you must try their jalapeño maple bacon street meat.

Number two, if you want to get your drink on, go to RJ Rockers. My favorite local craft brew is Son Of A Peach. You can also eat at the Silo next door.

And finally the top selfie spot is the mural near Morgan Square. There 1000 ways to take a selfie in front of this but the best place is out in the street. Just beware of traffic. This is the Love Where You Live mural by Russell Brannon.