Dangerous blue-green algae found in Cornelius pond, officials say 13 2019 07:02PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]},{"id":"423730004","video":"594571","title":"Toxic%20Algae%20Poisoning","caption":"Dr.%20Kienan%20Gold%20tells%20us%20what%20you%20need%20to%20know%20about%20your%20pets%20and%20blue-green%20algae.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F14%2FToxic_Algae_Poisoning_0_7591870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F14%2FToxic_Algae_Poisoning_594571_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660397225%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DIExPhWP30ah1RLQluJCUZwQmxMk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ftoxic-algae-found-in-cornelius-pond-officials-say"}},"createDate":"Aug 14 2019 09:27AM EDT class='dateline'>CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Blue-green algae was found in a pond in Cornelius, according to town officials. It has the potential to be toxic to humans and animals. </p><p>Cornelius Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) issued a statement on Tuesday, saying a staff member noticed algae blooming on the surface of Robbins Park Southern Pond, behind the tennis courts on Robbins Crescent Drive. </p><p>The park reached out the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services for more information and advice on dealing with the algae. Storm Water Services tested the water and found Microcystis and Anabaena, cyanobacteria that can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and pets.</p><p>They're warning people to stay away from the water, and say pet owners need to be careful as the algae has already killed several dogs across the nation.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/at-least-4-dogs-die-after-swimming-in-water-tainted-by-toxic-algae-according-to-owners" target="_blank">At least 4 dogs die after swimming in water tainted by toxic algae, according to owners</a></strong></p><p>A map from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality shows where that toxic algae has been found across the state since 2012.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423647883-423648468"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/NCDWR%20Algal%20bloom%20map_1565739372805.jpg_7590975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/NCDWR%20Algal%20bloom%20map_1565739372805.jpg_7590975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/NCDWR%20Algal%20bloom%20map_1565739372805.jpg_7590975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/NCDWR%20Algal%20bloom%20map_1565739372805.jpg_7590975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/NCDWR%20Algal%20bloom%20map_1565739372805.jpg_7590975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Credit: North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423647883-423648468" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/NCDWR%20Algal%20bloom%20map_1565739372805.jpg_7590975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/NCDWR%20Algal%20bloom%20map_1565739372805.jpg_7590975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/NCDWR%20Algal%20bloom%20map_1565739372805.jpg_7590975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/NCDWR%20Algal%20bloom%20map_1565739372805.jpg_7590975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/13/NCDWR%20Algal%20bloom%20map_1565739372805.jpg_7590975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Credit: North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>Just last month, one of those algae blooms was found in Sweet Martha Pond in Iredell County, and last week, a Wilmington couple lost their three dogs after they came in contact with the toxic algae at a local pond. </p><p>The owners say just hours after going in the water the dogs started acting strangely, and later began to have seizures.</p><p>Vets are issuing a warning, saying what may look like debris from flowers can actually be the deadly algae.</p><p>It usually blooms during the summer, especially in bodies of stagnant fresh water. The algae and can turn water neon green, blue-green or reddish-brown, so it's best to avoid waters that smell bad or look murky.</p><p>PARC has taken action to treat the algae with a product that is EPA-approved and will not negatively affect any wildlife or native vegetation. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ice-blasts-mecklenburg-county-sheriff-following-release-of-honduran-national-accused-of-rape" title="ICE blasts Mecklenburg County sheriff following release of Honduran national accused of rape" data-articleId="424273271" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/ICE_blasts_Mecklenburg_County_sheriff_fo_0_7599181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/ICE_blasts_Mecklenburg_County_sheriff_fo_0_7599181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/ICE_blasts_Mecklenburg_County_sheriff_fo_0_7599181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/ICE_blasts_Mecklenburg_County_sheriff_fo_0_7599181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/ICE_blasts_Mecklenburg_County_sheriff_fo_0_7599181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ICE blasts Mecklenburg County sheriff following release of Honduran national accused of rape" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ICE blasts Mecklenburg County sheriff following release of Honduran national accused of rape</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The release of a rape suspect has reignited an immigration enforcement debate. </p><p>Last week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Oscar Pacheco-Leonardo, 33, from Honduras, according to a news release . He was arrested on June 14 charged with first degree rape and indecent liberties with a child. Two days later Pacheco-Leonardo was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.</p><p>"Bonds are not set by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Garry McFadden said at a news conference, responding to criticism over Pacheco-Leonardo's release. "We do not have any part of the bonds being set, and we do not have any part of the magistrate releasing these individuals."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/allen-johnson-lead-bills-past-newton-less-panthers-27-14" title="Allen, Johnson lead Bills past Newton-less Panthers 27-14" data-articleId="424272223" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY_panthersbills_081619_1566011930868_7599299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY_panthersbills_081619_1566011930868_7599299_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY_panthersbills_081619_1566011930868_7599299_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY_panthersbills_081619_1566011930868_7599299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/GETTY_panthersbills_081619_1566011930868_7599299_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Allen, Johnson lead Bills past Newton-less Panthers 27-14</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Allen completed 9 of 11 passes for 102 yards and led two scoring drives, Kevin Johnson returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown and the Buffalo Bills defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-14 on Friday night.</p><p>Allen, who was 5-6 as a rookie starter last season, led a 13-play, 63-yard drive that culminated in a field goal, and a touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard run by LeSean McCoy to put Buffalo (2-0) up 10-0 early before exiting the game.</p><p>Five of Allen's completions went to Cole Beasley for 54 yards.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/parking-proves-to-be-a-major-problem-for-panthers-fans" title="Parking proves to be a major problem for Panthers fans" data-articleId="424274698" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parking_proves_to_be_a_problem_for_Panth_0_7599338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parking_proves_to_be_a_problem_for_Panth_0_7599338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parking_proves_to_be_a_problem_for_Panth_0_7599338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parking_proves_to_be_a_problem_for_Panth_0_7599338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parking_proves_to_be_a_problem_for_Panth_0_7599338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Panthers fans know all about parking issues, and it seems like each season, it gets harder and harder to get to the game." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Parking proves to be a major problem for Panthers fans</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span>, <span class="author">David Sentendrey, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Panthers fans know all about parking issues, and it seems like each season, it gets harder and harder to get to the game. </p><p>"It's rough."</p><p>At Friday night's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, FOX 46 saw one couple park their car on the side of an interstate entrance ramp before heading into the game. It seemed pretty risky, but even more cars began to follow their lead. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ice-blasts-mecklenburg-county-sheriff-following-release-of-honduran-national-accused-of-rape"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/Ice%20arrest_1566012367911.jpg_7599401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ice arrest_1566012367911.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>ICE blasts Mecklenburg County sheriff following release of Honduran national accused of rape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/money-on-your-mind-the-inverted-yield-curve"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/16/Money_on_Your_Mind__The_inverted_yield_c_0_7598399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Money_on_Your_Mind__The_inverted_yield_c_0_20190816230731"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Money on Your Mind: The Inverted Yield Curve</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-arrested-after-allegedly-stabbing-dog-with-hunting-knife-breaking-off-its-teeth-with-pliers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/Cosmo%20IMG_9731%20THUMB_1566001229369.jpg_7598942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Vernon Ortiz, 40, of San Antonio, allegedly attacked a dachshund mix named Cosmo after the pet urinated on his bed, officials said. (Photo Credit: San Antonio Police Department)" title="Cosmo IMG_9731 THUMB_1566001229369.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested after allegedly stabbing dog with hunting knife, breaking off its teeth with pliers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-who-thought-she-was-having-kidney-stone-pain-unexpectedly-gives-birth-to-triplets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/16/mom%20with%20triplets_1566002282978.jpg_7599032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The triplets were all born within four minutes and each weighing at about four pounds, on Aug. 10. 