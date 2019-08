- Blue-green algae was found in a pond in Cornelius, according to town officials. It has the potential to be toxic to humans and animals.

Cornelius Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) issued a statement on Tuesday, saying a staff member noticed algae blooming on the surface of Robbins Park Southern Pond, behind the tennis courts on Robbins Crescent Drive.

The park reached out the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services for more information and advice on dealing with the algae. Storm Water Services tested the water and found Microcystis and Anabaena, cyanobacteria that can produce toxins that are harmful to humans and pets.

They're warning people to stay away from the water, and say pet owners need to be careful as the algae has already killed several dogs across the nation.

A map from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality shows where that toxic algae has been found across the state since 2012.

Just last month, one of those algae blooms was found in Sweet Martha Pond in Iredell County, and last week, a Wilmington couple lost their three dogs after they came in contact with the toxic algae at a local pond.

The owners say just hours after going in the water the dogs started acting strangely, and later began to have seizures.

Vets are issuing a warning, saying what may look like debris from flowers can actually be the deadly algae.

It usually blooms during the summer, especially in bodies of stagnant fresh water. The algae and can turn water neon green, blue-green or reddish-brown, so it's best to avoid waters that smell bad or look murky.

PARC has taken action to treat the algae with a product that is EPA-approved and will not negatively affect any wildlife or native vegetation. They also say forecasted rain should help reduce the bloom.

Additionally, several signs around the pond to warn park visitors and their pets to stay out of the water and posted additional information about cyanobacteria on its website.