- A tractor trailer rollover crash shut down the Interstate-85 southbound ramp to Interstate-77 southbound early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 on the ramp to I-77 southbound at Exit 38.

Good Day Charlotte's Chuck Roads recommended Brookshire Blvd - NC 16 Exit 36 and then back to I-77 southbound as an alternate route.

No word on what caused the rollover crash at this time. Extent of injures are also unknown.