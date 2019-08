- Traffic was backed up for miles along Interstate 77 after a minor wreck caused utility lines to come down on the roadway, officials said.

The southbound lanes were shut down as crews worked to clear the lines from the interstate. On-ramps to I-77 south at Sam Furr Road and Gilead Road were also closed.

LIVE TRAFFIC MAP

The interstate has since reopened.

This story has been updated to reflect that utility lines were the cause of the delays.