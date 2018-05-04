Train derailment under investigation in Fort Mill

- A freight train derailment was under investigation in York County Friday evening, according to officials.

It happened about 5:00 p.m. in Fort Mill around Maple Street and Old Nation Road, very close to the Strawberry Festival happening all weekend.

The cars were carrying random items like sand and frozen food.

Fortunately, no one was injured or killed. Emergency crews are on scene right now getting ready to start unloading those cars so they can get them out of the way while the other cars are still stable.

"It was a disaster. I mean you could see there was a lot of damage that happened with the derailment," resident Robert Ware said.

Calls came into 911 around 4:45 p.m. reporting a Norfolk Southern freight train had derailed. Ware lives nearby and heard the noise he described as thunder.

"Didn't know what it was it was a loud rumble," he told FOX 46.

14 cars fell off the tracks some slid down an embankment others hanging on the tracks.

"Thank God nobody was on the trail riding their horses or walking their dogs because they go down there a lot to the stream. That's where the dogs go they go to the trestle underneath and for my understanding there was nobody their thank goodness," Robert's wife Pamela said.

Emergency Management crews say the trains that derailed weren’t carrying any hazardous material.

"Sand to frozen food, you know that type of stuff. There are hazardous material cars but they are not in the area of the train that's affected," said York County Emergency Management employee Chuck Haynes.

Officials say there is a minor diesel fuel leak that is an environmental concern but they say it can be cleaned up easily.

Haynes says the train was traveling from Linwood, NC to Columbia, SC.

Right now, there is no public safety concern, so people who live nearby have nothing to worry about.

The NTSB will be investigating what caused the train to derail. The cleanup is expected to take several days.