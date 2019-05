"It's going to make me cry. It's really bad," said Anita Ott.

Anita Ott trying to fight back tears. She along with her husband and dog inside their Gaston County house when severe weather hit. A tree came crashing onto the bedroom her and her dog were in.

"My husband and I were in our bedroom watching TV and the rain started pounding on the windows and John jumped up to check things. As soon as he left I heard a huge bang and I looked up and there was a hole in our ceiling," said Ott.

The Belmont Fire Department was called and were able to put up a tarp, but the cleanup process is far from over. Anita says although the damage is bad, she's thankful no one was hurt.

"Thank God, yes. We're fine. We were able to walk away from it and now we're just go throrugh the repairs necessary ," said Ott.