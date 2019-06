- Officials in South Carolina are investigating after after trooper-involved shooting in York County Sunday night.

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. following a traffic stop off India Hook Road in Rock Hill. According to investigators, the suspect failed to pull over for a seatbelt violation. After a brief chase, authorities said the suspect got out of their vehicle and opened fire at the trooper.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the trooper and the suspect were injured in the shooting. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

South Carolina Dept. of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith said the trooper, who he identified as Paul Wise, was in good condition and in good spirits. He said the Wise sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Wise was wearing his body armor and officials said they believe that saved his life.

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing for updates.