- A 1-year-old boy is dead and six others are injured following a golf cart wreck near Mooresville, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 on Pintail Run Lane.

Highway Patrol said the golf cart hit a pothole causing a steering problem, which then caused the golf cart to flip. There were three adults and four children on the cart and they were all family members.

Troopers said the driver and right front passenger were both holding 1-year-old boys. An adult and two 3-year-old girls were on the rear-facing seat in the back.

The occupants were ejected, except for the 3-year-olds who were restrained by seatbelts, troopers said.

Troopers said 1-year-old Kipton Jester of Denver, North Carolina was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No charges are expected in this accident.