Troublesome spot for flooding in Uptown has drivers worried

- People who drive into and out of uptown Charlotte are complaining about constant flooding in one particular spot.

You may remember, just days ago, a car was swept up in the flood water on North Tryon Street and E. 16th Street, under the bridge. The vehicle had to be pulled out of the water. The driver made it out without any injuries. A storm caused flooding to happen on the bridge, underneath it and on the surrounding streets.

It rained for two more days after that incident and Fox 46 Charlotte captured minor flooding from the constant rain.

"Any time it rains for any length of time, there are problems with flooding in that spot," a nearby homeowner said.

"Cars can't get through. People can't walk," a driver said.

Concerned citizens want officials to upgrade the storm drain system.