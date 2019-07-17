Trump recently tweeted that the Democratic congresswomen of color should "go back" to their home countries — though three were born in the United States. Trump has accused the four of "spewing some of the most vile, hateful and disgusting things ever said by a politician" and has told them, "If you hate our Country, or if you are not happy here, you can leave!"
When he named them at Wednesday's rally, the crowd booed and launched into chants of "Send her back!"
Before he left Washington, Trump said he has no regrets about his ongoing spat with the four. Trump told reporters he thinks he's "winning the political argument" and "winning it by a lot."
"If people want to leave our country, they can. If they don't want to love our country, if they don't want to fight for our country, they can," Trump said. "I'll never change on that."
Trump's harsh denunciations were another sign that the nation is in store for a combative presidential election.
His speech was filled with Trump's trademark criticisms about the news media, which he says sides with liberals, and special prosecutor Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Mueller had been scheduled to testify Wednesday on Capitol Hill, but it was postponed. Trump brought him up anyway. "What happened to me with this witch hunt should never be allowed to happen to another president," he said.
He also talked about illegal immigration, a main theme of his first presidential bid that is taking center stage in his reelection campaign. He brushed off the criticism he has gotten for saying that the congresswomen should go back home. "So controversial," he said sarcastically.
The four freshmen have portrayed the president as a bully who wants to "vilify" not only immigrants, but all people of color. They say they are fighting for their priorities to lower health care costs and pass a Green New Deal addressing climate change, while his thundering attacks are a distraction and tear at the core of America vales.
The Democratic-led U.S. House voted Tuesday to condemn Trump for what they considered "racist comments," despite near-solid GOP opposition and the president's own insistence that he doesn't have a "racist bone" in his body.
Trump hasn't shown signs of being rattled by the House rebuke, and called an impeachment resolution that failed in Congress earlier in the day "ridiculous." The condemnation carries no legal repercussions and his latest harangues struck a chord with his die-hard conservative base. Trump's comments about it in Greenvilleonly fired up the crowd, whose chants of "Four more years!" and "Build that wall!" bounced off the rafters.
Trump was greeted in an arena at East Carolina University by supporters, many sporting red-white-and-blue outfits and waving "Trump 2020" and "Women for Trump" signs. Vice President Mike Pence was first up after spending the day in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and visiting troops at Fort Bragg.
"North Carolina and American needs four more years," Pence said.
It was Trump's sixth visit to the state as president and his first 2020 campaign event in North Carolina, where he defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Before Trump arrived, Wayne Goodwin, chairman of the North Carolina Democratic Party, spoke at a rally in Greenville and called Trump "just another corrupt snake oil salesman."
"From sparking a harmful trade war that puts our farmers in the crosshairs, to giving corporations a billion-dollar giveaway at the expense of our middle class, to repeatedly pushing to end protections for pre-existing conditions and raise health care costs, his broken promises have hurt hard-working families across North Carolina," Goodwin said.
Posted Jul 17 2019 10:32PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 10:42PM EDT
A young woman is warning others after she says a woman impersonating a police officer tried to get money from her while she was on a tour of Central Piedmont Community College.
She says the woman came up to her in a campus parking deck, claimed to be a police officer and asked for money. She says from there, it got a lot weirder.
“I went out of the car to get some air and then a lady approached us, and she ‘got a report of a disturbance.’”
Posted Jul 17 2019 10:35PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 10:40PM EDT
Businesses in Plaza Midwood say towing companies are costing them customers, booting people’s cars while they’re eating inside.
Bistro La Bon manager Miguel Cabeda says he’s lost a lot of business because of a new parking partnership that’s leaving his customers with a bad taste in their mouth.
“You lost a previously loyal and regular customer,” an online review reads.
Posted Jul 17 2019 09:36PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 10:30PM EDT
A second major water main break in less than a month has left hundreds without water and thousands of drivers looking for an alternate route.
Leaders from Charlotte Water tell FOX 46 Charlotte water main breaks happen daily in the city, but recently more of them have been impacting busy roads.
The latest break happened Wednesday along South Blvd. near Clanton Road. The area was shut down for hours as crews made repairs. Some nearby businesses were forced to close for the day.