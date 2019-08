- Violent video games were just one of the targets of President Trump during his address to the nation Monday morning following two mass shootings over the weekend.

“It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this and it has to begin immediately,” said Trump.

The president didn’t get into any specifics about what changes he wants to make.

Trump condemns racism, calls for bipartisan cooperation following mass shootings

The president has targeted video games before. Just last year he met with leaders of the video game industry to talk about virtual violence.

Right now, all games sold in stores come with a rating. At GameStop, one of the nation’s largest video game retailers, games rated mature cannot be bought by anyone under the age of 17, unless they are with a parent.

The Entertainment Software Association is against Trumps comments, saying there is no proven link between graphic games and real violence.

They released the following statement to FOX 46: