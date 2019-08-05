< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422316622" data-article-version="1.0">Trump targets mental health, video games after mass shootings; industry experts react</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-422316622" class="social-share">
</ul>
</div> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:brett.baldeck@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/trump-targets-mental-health-video-games-after-mass-shootings-industry-experts-react">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 05:30PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-422316622"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 05:51PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 06:16PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Mental_health_and_violent_video_games_0_7574332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Mental_health_and_violent_video_games_0_7574332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Mental_health_and_violent_video_games_0_7574332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Mental_health_and_violent_video_games_0_7574332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Mental_health_and_violent_video_games_0_7574332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422316622-422321146" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Mental_health_and_violent_video_games_0_7574332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Mental_health_and_violent_video_games_0_7574332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Mental_health_and_violent_video_games_0_7574332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Mental_health_and_violent_video_games_0_7574332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/05/Mental_health_and_violent_video_games_0_7574332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422316622" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. <strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Violent video games were just one of the targets of President Trump during his address to the nation Monday morning following two mass shootings over the weekend.

"It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this and it has to begin immediately," said President Trump.

The president didn't get into any specifics about what changes he wants to make.

The president has targeted video games before. Just last year he met with leaders of the video game industry to talk about virtual violence.

Right now all games sold in stores come with a rating. At Gamestop, one of the nation's largest video game retailers, games rated mature cannot be bought by anyone under the age of 17, unless they are with a parent.

The Entertainment Software Association is against President Trumps comments, saying there is no proven link between graphic games and real violence. At Gamestop, one of the nation's largest video game retailers, games rated mature cannot be bought by anyone under the age of 17, unless they are with a parent. The Entertainment Software Association is against President Trumps comments, saying there is no proven link between graphic games and real violence. They released the following statement to FOX 46 Charlotte Monday afternoon. " in="" march="" meeting="" shared="" the="" video="" we="" white="">mass shootings</a> over the weekend.</p><p>“It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this and it has to begin immediately,” said Trump.</p><p>The president didn’t get into any specifics about what changes he wants to make.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trump-condemns-racism-calls-for-bipartisan-cooperation-following-mass-shootings" target="_blank">Trump condemns racism, calls for bipartisan cooperation following mass shootings</a></strong></p><p>The president has targeted video games before. Just last year he met with leaders of the video game industry to talk about virtual violence.</p><p>Right now, all games sold in stores come with a rating. At GameStop, one of the nation’s largest video game retailers, games rated mature cannot be bought by anyone under the age of 17, unless they are with a parent.</p><p>The Entertainment Software Association is against Trumps comments, saying there is no proven link between graphic games and real violence.</p><p>They released the following statement to FOX 46:</p> <blockquote><p>"As we shared at the White House video game meeting in March 2018, numerous scientific studies have established that there is no causal connection between video games and violence. More than 165 million Americans enjoy video games, and billions of people play video games worldwide. Yet other societies, where video games are played as avidly, do not contend with the tragic levels of violence that occur in the U.S.</p><p>Video games positively contribute to society, from new medical therapies and advancements, educational tools, business innovation, and more. Video games help players connect with family and friends, relieve stress, and have fun. More Local News Stories Across the City of Charlotte there are hundreds, if not thousands, of manhole covers. Many of them are built into the road creating an access point for underground utilities. Now these common objects in the road are causing problems for drivers and in some cases are damaging vehicles.

Sinking manhole covers can be found on some of Charlotte's busiest roads including Providence Road, Central Ave. and South Blvd.

Drivers tell FOX 46 Charlotte some of the sinking manhole covers are similar to potholes, so they take evasive action to avoid hitting them. Now these common objects in the road are causing problems for drivers and in some cases are damaging vehicles.</p><p>Sinking manhole covers can be found on some of Charlotte’s busiest roads including Providence Road, Central Ave. and South Blvd. </p><p>Drivers tell FOX 46 Charlotte some of the sinking manhole covers are similar to potholes, so they take evasive action to avoid hitting them.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-man-shot-killed-at-north-charlotte-apartment" title="Police: Man shot, killed at north Charlotte apartment" data-articleId="422958361" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/ventura_1565318203379_7582860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/ventura_1565318203379_7582860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/ventura_1565318203379_7582860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/ventura_1565318203379_7582860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/ventura_1565318203379_7582860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man was found shot to death inside a north Charlotte apartment on Thursday. (WJZY)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man shot, killed at north Charlotte apartment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A person was shot and killed in a north Charlotte apartment Thursday evening, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. </p><p>Detectives are investigating in the 1400 block of Ventura Way Drive just after 8:45 p.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. </p><p>There are no suspects in custody. This is Charlotte's 69th homicide of the year. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cmpd-gets-woman-new-car-after-she-was-robbed-at-gunpoint" title="CMPD gets woman new car after she was robbed at gunpoint" data-articleId="422942274" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/CMPD_surprises_woman_carjacked__robbed_a_0_7582325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/CMPD_surprises_woman_carjacked__robbed_a_0_7582325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/CMPD_surprises_woman_carjacked__robbed_a_0_7582325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/CMPD_surprises_woman_carjacked__robbed_a_0_7582325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/CMPD_surprises_woman_carjacked__robbed_a_0_7582325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Charlotte Mecklenburg police officers surprised a local woman with a new car after hers was stolen, along with her other valuables." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CMPD gets woman new car after she was robbed at gunpoint</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department got results for a local woman who had been carjacked and robbed at gunpoint.</p><p>On Thursday, the department gave Hope McKinney a brand new car with the help of Scott Clark Auto Group.</p><p>McKinney says she was on her way home one night on Pondella Drive when two men came up to her asking for a lighter. McKinney turned to walk away, and she says that's when she heard one suspect running behind her. He pulled out a gun, and told her to hand everything over. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sinking-manhole-covers-damaging-cars-across-charlotte"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_acr_0_7583127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sinking_manhole_covers_damaging_cars_acr_0_20190809033650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sinking manhole covers damaging cars across Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cmpd-gets-woman-new-car-after-she-was-robbed-at-gunpoint"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/new%20car1_1565311374255.JPG_7582492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="new car1_1565311374255.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMPD gets woman new car after she was robbed at gunpoint</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/frustration-mounts-as-hawthorne-bridge-construction-project-delayed-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_7582217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_20190808222316"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Frustration mounts as Hawthorne Bridge construction project delayed again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lawyer-says-man-who-slammed-boy-to-ground-over-national-anthem-was-following-trumps-orders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/Brockway%20mug%20THUMB_1565287353296.jpg_7581805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Curt Brockway was charged for assaulting a boy, 13, because the teen didn't remove his hat during the national anthem believed he was acting on an order from President Donald Trump, his lawyer said. Most Recent https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/ventura_1565318203379_7582860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/ventura_1565318203379_7582860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/ventura_1565318203379_7582860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;was&#x20;found&#x20;shot&#x20;to&#x20;death&#x20;inside&#x20;a&#x20;north&#x20;Charlotte&#x20;apartment&#x20;on&#x20;Thursday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;WJZY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Man shot, killed at north Charlotte apartment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cmpd-gets-woman-new-car-after-she-was-robbed-at-gunpoint" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/new%20car1_1565311374255.JPG_7582492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/new%20car1_1565311374255.JPG_7582492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/new%20car1_1565311374255.JPG_7582492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/new%20car1_1565311374255.JPG_7582492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/new%20car1_1565311374255.JPG_7582492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CMPD gets woman new car after she was robbed at gunpoint</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/new-texas-gun-laws-will-relax-restrictions-allowing-guns-on-schools-campuses-churches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-503101328_1565310046320_7582662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Art&#x20;and&#x20;Diana&#x20;Ramirez&#x20;of&#x20;Austin&#x20;with&#x20;their&#x20;pistols&#x20;in&#x20;custom-made&#x20;holsters&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;open&#x20;carry&#x20;rally&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Texas&#x20;State&#x20;Capitol&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Erich&#x20;Schlegel&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Texas gun laws will relax restrictions, allowing guns on school campuses, churches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/frustration-mounts-as-hawthorne-bridge-construction-project-delayed-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_7582217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_7582217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_7582217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_7582217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/Frustration_mounts_as_Hawthorne_Bridge_c_0_7582217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Frustration mounts as Hawthorne Bridge construction project delayed again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/11-arrested-in-cumberland-county-sex-trafficking-operation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/human%20traffickers_1565296942846.jpg_7581955_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" 11 suspects were arrested during a human trafficking and prostitution operation in Cumberland County. 