- Two 17-year-old's have been charged in connection to the shooting of two 16-year-old boys Wednesday night in Fort Mill, according to police.

The shooting broke out around 8:17 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 in the area of 1100 Forest Ridge Drive.

As officers arrived to the scene at Forest Ridge Apartments they spoke with several witnesses who said they heard multiple gunshots and saw an unknown number of people fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles.

Fort Mill officers were told that two teenagers who were allegedly involved in the shooting had stopped at two different locations in close proximity and requested medical assistance for apparent gunshot wounds.

Darrian Parker, 17, of Lancaster, SC has been charged as an adult with attempted murder. His bond was denied and he remains in custody at the York County Detention Center. A second 17-year-old juvenile from Lancaster, SC has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and was released to a parent pending prosecution.

The two 16-year-old boys injured were taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 803-547-2022.