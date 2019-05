- Two people have been arrested in Wednesday's murder of a man in Shelby, according to authorities.

Bessemer City resident Jordan Hosch, 26, along with Cherryville resident Naikeira McIntosh, 21, were both arrested and charged in the murder of Duane Oates, 55, who died Wednesday from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers responded to reports of a man injured and lying in the roadway at 500 Lineberger Street. Cleveland County EMS arrived and pronounced Oates dead on the scene.

It is unclear what the relationship is between Oates, McIntosh, and Hosch.

This is an ongoing investigation.