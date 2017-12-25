Two families displaced after fire destroys trailer homes in northwest Charlotte

By: FOX 46 Web Staff , Amber Roberts

Posted: Dec 25 2017 09:49AM EST

Updated: Dec 25 2017 10:31AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Two families are without a home on Christmas Day following an overnight fire in northwest Charlotte, fire officials said. 

The fire happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25 in the 7100 block of Bellhaven Blvd. off of Brookeshire Blvd. 

Upon arrival, fire crews observed two trailers heavily engulfed in flames. Fire officials said there were two adults in one trailer and three adults and three children in the other trailer. All were able to escape unharmed. 

CMPD said both trailers are destroyed and Red Cross is assisting in housing one of the families. They said the other family is staying with family nearby. 

Charlotte Fire said the fire was accidental due to an electrical problem. Total damage for both homes totals around $50,000. 

