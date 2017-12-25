Two families displaced after fire destroys trailer homes in northwest Charlotte

- Two families are without a home on Christmas Day following an overnight fire in northwest Charlotte, fire officials said.

The fire happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 25 in the 7100 block of Bellhaven Blvd. off of Brookeshire Blvd.

Upon arrival, fire crews observed two trailers heavily engulfed in flames. Fire officials said there were two adults in one trailer and three adults and three children in the other trailer. All were able to escape unharmed.

I hate to hear that two families are out of thier homes Christmas Day. An early morning fire ripped through these two trailers in northwest Charlotte. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/anIl8zjkt1 — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) December 25, 2017

CMPD said both trailers are destroyed and Red Cross is assisting in housing one of the families. They said the other family is staying with family nearby.

Charlotte Fire said the fire was accidental due to an electrical problem. Total damage for both homes totals around $50,000.