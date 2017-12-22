Police identify husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified a husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide early Friday morning in northeast Charlotte.

Police said the couple has been identified as Maurice Dermont Hunter, 51, and Suprena Mercelle Hunter, 50. Their families have been notified.

The couple was found inside their home in the 10800 block of Dapple Grey Lane in the University City area following a 911 call made at 3:42 a.m. Friday.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that Maurice Hunter shot and killed his wife, Suprena, and also attempted to shoot at least one other family member before he committed suicide. No one inside the home, other than the couple, were hurt during this incident, police said.

Maurice Hunter is a former employee of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, but hasn't been employed with the department since the 90's, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office. It is unknown what position he held in the department. He was also a bail bondsman after leaving the Sheriff's Office.

This remains an ongoing, active investigation, police said.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.