News</a></h4>
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news">Local</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/south-carolina">South Carolina</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news">U.S. & World</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">FOX 46 Investigates</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/getting-results">Getting Results</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/faith">Faith</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app">FOX 46 News App</a></li>
</ul> style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/police-child-taken-to-the-hospital-after-struck-by-vehicle-in-north-charlotte">Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/mecklenburg-county-detention-center-officer-accused-of-assaulting-woman"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Mecklenburg_County_detention_center_offi_0_7309246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer accused of assaulting woman"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/mecklenburg-county-detention-center-officer-accused-of-assaulting-woman">Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer accused of assaulting woman</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/huntersville-mom-says-no-protections-in-place-for-students-who-see-something-say-something-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Huntersville_mom_says_no_protections_in__0_7309437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Huntersville mom says no protections in place for students who 'see something, say something'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/huntersville-mom-says-no-protections-in-place-for-students-who-see-something-say-something-">Huntersville mom says no protections in place for students who 'see something, say something'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/rescue-divers-train-following-deadly-week-on-local-waterways"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Rescue_divers_train_following_deadly_wee_0_7309260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rescue divers train following deadly week on local waterways"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/rescue-divers-train-following-deadly-week-on-local-waterways">Rescue divers train following deadly week on local waterways</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/police-child-taken-to-the-hospital-after-struck-by-vehicle-in-north-charlotte">Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/mecklenburg-county-detention-center-officer-accused-of-assaulting-woman">Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer accused of assaulting woman</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/huntersville-mom-says-no-protections-in-place-for-students-who-see-something-say-something-">Huntersville mom says no protections in place for students who 'see something, say something'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/rescue-divers-train-following-deadly-week-on-local-waterways">Rescue divers train following deadly week on local waterways</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/fox-46-gets-results-for-woman-dealing-with-rat-infested-apartment">FOX 46 gets results for woman dealing with 'rat infested' apartment</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/sowing-seeds-for-change-west-boulevard-coalition-community-garden-flourishes">Sowing seeds for change: West Boulevard Coalition community garden flourishes</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408816817" data-article-version="1.0">Two great white sharks ping off North Carolina coast</h1>

By FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted May 24 2019 01:09PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 01:23PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Two great white sharks ping off North Carolina coast&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/two-great-white-sharks-ping-off-north-carolina-coast" data-title="Two great white sharks ping off North Carolina coast" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/two-great-white-sharks-ping-off-north-carolina-coast" addthis:title="Two great white sharks ping off North Carolina coast"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408816817.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408816817");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408816817-408818516"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: OCEARCH&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo: OCEARCH </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408816817-408818516" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: OCEARCH&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo: OCEARCH </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Two great white sharks have pigged off the coast of North Carolina this week. They said a third shark, Jefferson, pinged last month, but no one knows where is he currently. </p><p>Brunswick and Jane are just off shore the Avon Pier. OCEARCH says they both pinged on May 23.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Two young white sharks are pinging near each other off the coast of the Outer Banks in North Carolina. <a href="https://twitter.com/GWSharkJane?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GWSharkJane</a> has been hanging out there for over a month while @Brunswick_Shark just arrived a few days ago <a href="https://t.co/ixDGvLvNn3">pic.twitter.com/ixDGvLvNn3</a></p>— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) <a href="https://twitter.com/OCEARCH/status/1131577620607332354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 23, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>According to OCEARCH, Jane is a sub-adult and was tagged on October 8, 2018, in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia in Canada. She’s the first female white shark ever SPOT tagged in Canadian waters, they said. </p><p>She is 10 feet long and weighs 521 pounds.</p><p>Brunswick, also a sub-adult, is 8 feet 9 inches long and weighs 431 pounds. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/uncc-student-killed-in-april-30-attack-gets-purple-heart-bronze-star" title="UNCC student killed in April 30 attack gets Purple Heart, Bronze Star" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/02/Riley%20Howell_Wells%20Funeral%20Homes_1556844638244.jpg_7213813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UNCC student killed in April 30 attack gets Purple Heart, Bronze Star</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A University of North Carolina-Charlotte student who was killed when he tackled a gunman who opened fire inside a classroom has been posthumously awarded military honors.</p><p>Twenty-one-year-old Army ROTC cadet Riley Howell was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.</p><p>The Charlotte Observer reports Waynesville police Chief William Hollingsed and Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher presented Howell’s family with the medals Wednesday. They were provided by Thomas Matteo, president of the Purple Heart Society.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/94-year-old-wwii-vet-from-north-carolina-training-to-be-coffee-barista" title="94-year-old WWII vet from North Carolina training to be coffee barista" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WWII Veteran Bob Sargent (Photo via Jim Amos)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>94-year-old WWII vet from North Carolina training to be coffee barista</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:09AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's never too "latte"! </p><p>A 94-year-old WWII veteran from North Carolina is taking the opportunity to learn something new and different, jumping headfirst into barista training. </p><p>The proud grandfather, Bob Sargent, will be working at Salvation Coffee Company coffee shop in Burlington, North Carolina, where his grandchildren run the popular shop. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sheriff-suspect-in-white-van-trying-to-lure-women-in-chester-county" title="Sheriff: Suspect in white van trying to 'lure women' in Chester County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Chester County Sheriff&#39;s Office&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Suspect in white van trying to 'lure women' in Chester County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 08:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chester County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to stay on high alert after two separate reports of a person in a van trying to lure women into their vehicle. </p><p>One of the incidents occurred on Friday, May 17 and the second incident happened about one to two days later, deputies said. </p><p>The incidents were reported on Interstate-77 and HWY 9 at Exit 65 at a BP and a QT which are just across the street from each other.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-child-taken-to-the-hospital-after-struck-by-vehicle-in-north-charlotte"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX 46 Charlotte " title="wjzy_child hit by vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mecklenburg-county-detention-center-officer-accused-of-assaulting-woman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Mecklenburg_County_detention_center_offi_0_7309246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mecklenburg_County_detention_center_offi_0_20190524025425"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer accused of assaulting woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/huntersville-mom-says-no-protections-in-place-for-students-who-see-something-say-something-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Huntersville_mom_says_no_protections_in__0_7309437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Huntersville_mom_says_no_protections_in__0_20190524032836"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Huntersville mom says no protections in place for students who 'see something, say something'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rescue-divers-train-following-deadly-week-on-local-waterways"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/23/Rescue_divers_train_following_deadly_wee_0_7309260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rescue_divers_train_following_deadly_wee_0_20190524025612"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rescue divers train following deadly week on local waterways</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/two-great-white-sharks-ping-off-north-carolina-coast" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/OCEARCH_sharks%20ping%20off%20nc%20coast_052419_1558718111596.jpg_7311034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;OCEARCH&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Two great white sharks ping off North Carolina coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/94-year-old-wwii-vet-from-north-carolina-training-to-be-coffee-barista" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jim%20Amos_WWII%20vet%20training_052419_1558707728243.jpg_7310081_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WWII&#x20;Veteran&#x20;Bob&#x20;Sargent&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Jim&#x20;Amos&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>94-year-old WWII vet from North Carolina training to be coffee barista</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sheriff-suspect-in-white-van-trying-to-lure-women-in-chester-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_van%20trying%20to%20lure%20women_052419_1558700063171.jpg_7309883_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Chester&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Suspect in white van trying to 'lure women' in Chester County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-23-month-old-girl-taken-by-man-following-traffic-stop-in-tennessee" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/Tn%20Amber%20Alert_missing%20child_052419_1558698046875.jpg_7309969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;23-month-old&#x20;Octavia&#x20;Shaw&#x20;and&#x20;suspect&#x20;37-year-old&#x20;Matias&#x20;Martinez&#x20;&#x28;Tennessee&#x20;Bureau&#x20;of&#x20;Investigation&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police locate missing 23-month-old; capture man that disappeared with her</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-child-taken-to-the-hospital-after-struck-by-vehicle-in-north-charlotte" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjzy_child%20hit%20by%20vehicle_052419_1558697540695.JPG_7309961_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;46&#x20;Charlotte&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Boy struck by vehicle while trying to catch school bus in north Charlotte</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 