- Two great white sharks have pigged off the coast of North Carolina this week.

The research organization OCEARCH tracked Brunswick and Jane in the waters off the Outer Banks. They said a third shark, Jefferson, pinged last month, but no one knows where is he currently.

Brunswick and Jane are just off shore the Avon Pier. OCEARCH says they both pinged on May 23.

Two young white sharks are pinging near each other off the coast of the Outer Banks in North Carolina. @GWSharkJane has been hanging out there for over a month while @Brunswick_Shark just arrived a few days ago pic.twitter.com/ixDGvLvNn3 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) May 23, 2019

According to OCEARCH, Jane is a sub-adult and was tagged on October 8, 2018, in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia in Canada. She’s the first female white shark ever SPOT tagged in Canadian waters, they said.

She is 10 feet long and weighs 521 pounds.

Brunswick, also a sub-adult, is 8 feet 9 inches long and weighs 431 pounds. He was tagged in Hilton Head, South Carolina, on February 26, 2019, OCEARCH said.

Fore more information and to see OCEARCH’s tracker, please click here!