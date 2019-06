- Thousands of Carolina Panthers fans packed Fountain Park in Rock Hill on Wednesday to witness history. They gathered to celebrate as the team is officially moving their headquarters to South Carolina.

“[I’m] kind of trying to hold in my excitement because I just can't contain it,” Kadarius Turner told FOX 46.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill that will allow the Panthers to move its practice facilities and headquarters just over the state line into York County.



“Finally, we are part of North Carolina. So yes it does bring us together. Two states, one team!” said Donyeil McCoy.

Panthers owner David Tepper says bringing the team to rock hill is only the beginning.

“This is going to be a showcase and it's going to bring people down to this region and we will have a sense of excellence not only up there for the football team but everything we do down here in Rock Hill, South Carolina,” Tepper said.

Many residents are excited about the economy impact the team will have.

“Glad they are closer and hopefully when them being it here it will bring more attractions and more business here and more jobs here,” McCoy said.

With another bill is in the works that will allow $115 million worth of financial incentives for the team, the mayor of Rock Hill says this is an investment that will benefit rock hill for decades to come.

“This will allow us as a community to keep our identity for the next 30-40 years. I don’t think there are other communities around charlotte that are going to have that opportunity to keep who they are and what they are forever,” John Gettys said.