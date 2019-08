- A pair of women suffered life threatening injuries after being shot in Burke County on Sunday, police say.

Officials responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim around 7 a.m. at 6400 Lost Key Drive. One victim was airlifted to CMC Atrium Health and the other victim was taken to CRMC in Shelby.

A short time later Tykevious Thomas was arrested and charged in connection to the shoooting. It's unclear at this time if the victim and suspects were acquaintances.

This is an ongoing investigation and will update with new information as it comes into the news room.

