- UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip L. Dubois announced he will retire effective June 30, 2020.

In an email Tuesday to the campus community, Dubois said, "Let me say that it has been my honor and privilege to serve as your Chancellor. So, today, I bring a bittersweet message. It is now time for Lisa and me to move on to our next adventure! This was not an easy decision for us. UNC Charlotte is a special place, with wonderful faculty and staff colleagues, and talented students. And the same can be said of this wonderful city, which we have watched grow and develop in size and stature. But the time is right for us to make this transition."

Dubois is in his fifteenth year as Chancellor.

In 1991, Dubois was recruited to UNC Charlotte and spent the next five-and-a-half years as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. He was credited with drafting a strategic academic plan, leading the development of the university's first comprehensive campus-wide plan for information technology, and initiating programs to better serve nontraditional adult students.

Under his leadership, UNC Charlotte also launched its first doctoral programs and established the first instructional programs in Center City Charlotte.

Dubois said that announcing now will give UNC Charlotte's Board of Trustees, Interim President Roper and the UNC System Board of Governors ample time to conduct a national search for the next Chancellor.