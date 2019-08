- A UNC Charlotte shooting victim who remains in the hospital is doing well, according to the university's chancellor. Mobile users, click here.

On Monday, May 13, UNCC Chancellor Philip DuBois posted an update saying Drew Pescaro's girlfriend, Erin Wilson, sent a photo from the hospital over the weekend, saying Drew is on the mend.

"We still have a little time left here in the hospital, but Drew is feeling strong, and as you can see, he is happy as ever to be a Niner!" Wilson told Dubois.

"We are as happy as ever for him to be a Niner, too. #NinerNationRises," DuBois wrote.

Drew later posted a video to his Twitter, showing the progress he's made on day 13 of his recovery process, taking his first steps.

Took my first steps without a walker today so I felt the need to share it with everyone😄 #CharlotteStrong #DrewStrong pic.twitter.com/yZIUe04Ncl — Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) May 13, 2019

Drew is the last of four injured in the shooting to remain in the hospital. Two other students, Reed Parlier and Riley Howell were killed in the shooting.

Emily Houpt, who was released from the hospital last week, was able to walk at her graduation ceremony on Saturday.

