<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story406582602" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406582602" data-article-version="1.0">UNC Charlotte victim takes first steps nearly 2 weeks after tragic deadly shooting</h1>
</header> 14 2019 03:56PM By <a href="mailto:jillian.smith@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/unc-charlotte-shooting-victim-drew-pescaro-feeling-strong-">Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-406582602"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 14 2019 03:56PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 14 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p>
</div> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-406582602-0">2 PHOTOS</a>
</h4> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/13/Pescaro_1557778901757_7253047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-406582602-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Pescaro_1557778901757.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-406582602-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJZY_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img UNC Charlotte shooting victim Drew Pescaro is "feeling strong" his girlfirend told University Chancellor Philip DuBois. (Credit: Erin Wilson via UNCC) (Credit: Erin Wilson via UNCC) " title="Pescaro_1557778901757.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>UNC Charlotte shooting victim Drew Pescaro is "feeling strong" his girlfirend told University Chancellor Philip DuBois. UNC Charlotte shooting victim Drew Pescaro is "feeling strong" his girlfirend told University Chancellor Philip DuBois. (Credit: Erin Wilson via UNCC) (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A UNC Charlotte shooting victim who remains in the hospital is doing well, according to the university's chancellor. <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/unc-charlotte-shooting-victim-drew-pescaro-feeling-strong-">Mobile users, click here</a>. </p><p>On Monday, May 13, UNCC Chancellor Philip DuBois posted an update saying Drew Pescaro's girlfriend, Erin Wilson, sent a photo from the hospital over the weekend, saying Drew is on the mend. </p><p>"We still have a little time left here in the hospital, but Drew is feeling strong, and as you can see, he is happy as ever to be a Niner!" Wilson told Dubois.</p><p><strong>RELATED STORIES: </strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/april-30-marked-as-day-of-remembrance-for-students-killed-in-uncc-shooting" target="_blank">April 30 marked as 'day of remembrance' for students killed in UNCC shooting</a> </strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/jonathan-stewart-visits-injured-uncc-sports-writer-in-hospital" target="_blank">Jonathan Stewart visits injured UNCC sports writer Drew Pescaro in hospital</a> </strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/thousands-gather-at-vigil-to-honor-uncc-shooting-victims" target="_blank">Thousands gather at vigil to honor UNCC shooting victims</a> </strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/chancellor-identifies-victims-in-unc-charlotte-deadly-shooting" target="_blank">Chancellor identifies victims in UNC Charlotte deadly shooting</a></strong></li> </ul> <p>"We are as happy as ever for him to be a Niner, too. #NinerNationRises," DuBois wrote. </p><p>Drew later posted a video to his Twitter, showing the progress he's made on day 13 of his recovery process, taking his first steps. </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Update: Day 13<br /> <br /> Took my first steps without a walker today so I felt the need to share it with everyone😄 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CharlotteStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CharlotteStrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DrewStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DrewStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/yZIUe04Ncl">pic.twitter.com/yZIUe04Ncl</a></p>— Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) <a href="https://twitter.com/DrewP617/status/1128061663486324738?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 13, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Drew is <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/3-of-4-victims-injured-in-uncc-shooting-released-from-hospital" target="_blank">the last of four injured</a> in the shooting to remain in the hospital. 