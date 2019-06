- Drew Prescaro, one of the survivors of the shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, returned to the site of the deadly attack in a defiant act to the violence more than a month ago.

Pescaro tweeted out a photo of himself Thursday standing in front of Kennedy Hall using the hashtags "#notafraid #CharlotteStrong."

The shooting on April 30 claimed the lives of two students, Riley Howell and Reed Parlier, and injured four others, including Pescaro.

The attack, which took place weeks before graduation, rocked the UNC Charlotte campus community. Memorial services were held in the days following the shooing as students and staff struggled to return to business as usual.

The accused gunman, a former student, was taken into custody. He faces charges of murder and attempted murder.