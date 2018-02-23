UNC, Duke, NC State named in federal NCAA basketball investigation

- UNC, Duke University and NC State University are among numerous basketball programs named in a federal investigation into "potential benefits and preferential treatment" for current and former players, according to Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sports reported Friday that they've combed through hundreds of pages of documents that indicate authorities monitored multiple targets and intercepted more than 4,000 calls over 330 days.

Yahoo Sports claims to have viewed detailed expense reports and balance sheets that list cash advances, as well as entertainment and travel expenses for high school and college prospects.

They report an ASM balance sheet in the hands of federal investigators showed accounts through Dec. 31, 2015, with the subheading, “Loan to Players.” It listed several who were in high school or college as receiving four-figure and five-figure payments from ASM Sports.

Among the largest listed loans:

Dennis Smith, who would go on to play at North Carolina State in 2016-17, received $43,500 according to the documents. Another document headed “Pina,” for ASM agent Stephen Pina, says Smith received a total of $73,500 in loans, and includes notes about “options to recoup the money” when Smith did not sign with ASM.

