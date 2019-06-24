< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414499444" data-article-version="1.0">UNCC shooting survivor shares story of struggle, hope</h1> UNCC shooting survivor shares story of struggle, hope a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414499444_414509601_158799";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414509601","video":"577765","title":"UNCC%20shooting%20survivor%20shares%20story%20of%20struggle%2C%20hope","caption":"It%27s%20been%20almost%20two%20months%20since%20a%20gunman%20walked%20into%20a%20building%20at%20UNC%20Charlotte%20and%20started%20shooting.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FUNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F24%2FUNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_struggle__577765_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656026785%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DpVt2SJqg0QspTVzfAKLSSSlXXTA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Funcc-shooting-survivor-shares-story-of-struggle-hope"}},"createDate":"Jun 24 2019 07:26PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414499444_414509601_158799",video:"577765",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2527s%2520been%2520almost%2520two%2520months%2520since%2520a%2520gunman%2520walked%2520into%2520a%2520building%2520at%2520UNC%2520Charlotte%2520and%2520started%2520shooting.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_struggle__577765_1800.mp4?Expires=1656026785&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=pVt2SJqg0QspTVzfAKLSSSlXXTA",eventLabel:"UNCC%20shooting%20survivor%20shares%20story%20of%20struggle%2C%20hope-414509601",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Funcc-shooting-survivor-shares-story-of-struggle-hope"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Jun 24 2019 06:42PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 24 2019 07:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 07:29PM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414499444-414509186" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - It's been almost two months since a gunman walked into a building at UNC Charlotte and started shooting. He says despite the trauma, he won't let the shooter win.</p> <p>“It’s like a nightmare for me when I see it because I can remember all the events and the details,” Rami told FOX 46. “I remember I heard three shots after that I stood up and he shot me.”</p> <p>He barely knew the accused shooter and doesn’t remember much about their time in class together.</p> <p>“The first day of classes, I remember that I saw him sitting at the table but after that no, I don't remember anything about him.”</p> <p>Police say that student, who withdrew during the semester according to UNC Charlotte, came back on the last day of classes on April 30 to his former classroom inside the Kennedy building and started firing indiscriminately. The gunman killed two students and injured Rami and three others.</p> <p>“I think it was a random shooting, he just opened the door and see the first table and the second table and just started shooting us.”</p> <p>Rami was shot in the stomach and grazed in the wrist. He ran outside towards a nearby building</p> <p>His fellow students got him on the ground, elevated his legs and applied pressure to his wounds. He says they saved his life.</p> <p>Rami had surgery to remove the bullet in his stomach and is recovering, but he knows there are some scars he can't erase.</p> <p>“It hurts me a lot and there are some scenes that I cannot forget forever.”</p> <p>Rami plans to get his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Protests_break_out_at_Charlotte_City_Cou_0_7438865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Protests_break_out_at_Charlotte_City_Cou_0_7438865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Protests_break_out_at_Charlotte_City_Cou_0_7438865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Protests_break_out_at_Charlotte_City_Cou_0_7438865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Protests_break_out_at_Charlotte_City_Cou_0_7438865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="At least two people were taken away in handcuffs after a protest broke out at a Charlotte City Council meeting on Monday. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Protests over noise ordinance break out at Charlotte City Council meeting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 09:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three people were charged after a protest broke out at a Charlotte City Council meeting on Monday. </p><p>The protests stem from a proposed change to the city's noise ordinance, which among other things, would create a noise buffer within 200 feet of churches, schools, and medical facilities.</p><p>FOX 46's Lauren Dugan will have more on this story at 10 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cmpd-sees-largest-class-of-recruits-in-4-years" title="CMPD sees largest class of recruits in 4 years" data-articleId="414502798" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_7438411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_7438411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_7438411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_7438411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_7438411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The current class of CMPD recruits is the largest they’ve seen in four years. The department says it's a step in the right direction as they are short around 200 officers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>CMPD sees largest class of recruits in 4 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's largest recruit class of 48 men and women reported for duty Monday. It's the biggest class for CMPD since 2015 and they all want to be police officers.</p><p>"That's the first requirement. You have to want to do the job," said Captain Dave Johnson who oversees the department's training and recruiting. This class is the result of about six months of recruiting and sorting through 2,000 applications.</p><p>Johnson turned to social media and other non-traditional advertising avenues to reach future police officers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident" title="Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case" data-articleId="414513348" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/2nd_video_shows_police_arriving_at_Smoll_0_7438301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/2nd_video_shows_police_arriving_at_Smoll_0_7438301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/2nd_video_shows_police_arriving_at_Smoll_0_7438301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/2nd_video_shows_police_arriving_at_Smoll_0_7438301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/2nd_video_shows_police_arriving_at_Smoll_0_7438301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police have released a massive new batch of evidence in the controversial Jussie Smollett case." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 09:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police have released a massive new batch of evidence in the controversial Jussie Smollett case.</p><p>The immense collection of evidence includes police reports, videos, and photos. More Stories portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/protests-over-noise-ordinance-break-out-at-charlotte-city-council-meeting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/Protests_break_out_at_Charlotte_City_Cou_0_7439005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Protests_break_out_at_Charlotte_City_Cou_0_20190625000232"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protests over noise ordinance break out at Charlotte City Council meeting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uncc-shooting-survivor-shares-story-of-struggle-hope"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_20190624232627"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>UNCC shooting survivor shares story of struggle, hope</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cmpd-sees-largest-class-of-recruits-in-4-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_7438411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_20190624225202"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CMPD sees largest class of recruits in 4 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jussie smollett noose around neck bodycam_1561415753071.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7851_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7851"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uncc-shooting-survivor-shares-story-of-struggle-hope" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/UNCC_shooting_survivor_shares_story_of_s_0_7438400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>UNCC shooting survivor shares story of struggle, hope</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cmpd-sees-largest-class-of-recruits-in-4-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_7438411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_7438411_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_7438411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_7438411_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/CMPD_police_class_largest_in_4_years__he_0_7438411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CMPD sees largest class of recruits in 4 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-release-videos-documents-from-smollett-incident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/24/jussie%20smollett%20noose%20around%20neck%20bodycam_1561415753071.jpg_7438307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago police release videos, documents from Jussie Smollett case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KFC&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;new&#x2c;&#x20;limited-edition&#x20;Cheetos&#x20;chicken&#x20;sandwich&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;provided&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;KFC&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-2-swimmers-rescued-1-missing-on-catawba-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/gaston%20co_1561410200653.jpg_7437531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/gaston%20co_1561410200653.jpg_7437531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/gaston%20co_1561410200653.jpg_7437531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/gaston%20co_1561410200653.jpg_7437531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/24/gaston%20co_1561410200653.jpg_7437531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 teen dead, 2 rescued from South Fork Catawba River</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 