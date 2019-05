- UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip DuBois visited shooting victim Sean Dehart at his family's home on Wednesday, and says he is doing well.

DuBois said he was traveling in the Raleigh area and had an opportunity to visit DeHart and his parents, John and Trish, at their Apex home.

He says DeHart plans to return to Charlotte soon to work his summer job, and will be back on campus in the fall for the start of his junior year.

"I enjoyed my time with them and was happy to see Sean doing so well," Dubois wrote.

Dehart was one of four injured on April 30 when a gunman opened fire in a classroom. The others were Emily Houpt, who was released from the hospital, Drew Pescaro and Rami Alramadhan, who have both undergone recent surgeries and are recovering.

Reed Parlier and Riley Howell were killed in the attack. Both were laid to rest and recieved posthumous degrees.