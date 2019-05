- A happy update from one of the UNC Charlotte shooting victims came on Friday.

Drew Pescaro, who was seriously injured in the April 30 attack, had his last surgery today, getting him one step closer to heading home.

Pescaro posted before and after pictures on Twitter today, even adding some humor saying "I really liked my blue hat."

Earlier this week drew took his first steps since the shooting that left two students dead and four others, including Pescaro, injured.

The victims and students are slowly getting a sense of normalcy, with graduation ceremonies beginning one week ago.

One of the shooting victim’s, Emily Houpt, was able to walk across the stage to receive her degree after the harrowing incident.

The other students who were injured, Sean DeHart and Rami Alramadhan were released from the hospital and are reportedly doing well.

Riley Howell and Reed Parlier, who were killed when the gunman opened fire, have since been laid to rest.

