- A pedestrian who was walking along the side of University City Boulevard was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday night, authorities said.

Neither speed or impairment by the driver are considered to be a factor.

The pedestrian was later identified as Vivek Pathipanti, 24. UNC Charlotte also confirmed on Monday that Pathipanti was currently enrolled as a student.

Officials responded to calls at 9800 University City Boulevard around midnight to a car accident involving a male pedestrian. A 2002 Mazda MPV LX was located at the scene. There is no designated crosswalk or near an intersection where the incident occurred.

The Boulevard was shut down for about three hours and then reopened.

The case is still being investigated.

