- Nearly one month after an active shooter opened fire on the UNCC campus, a safety training session that was held by CMPD was at capacity.



CMPD officers say there isn’t one situation that sparked the renewed interest Wednesday night, but many people who attended were UNCC students and parents of students.



Although the shooting was April 30, surviving the attack is still fresh on students minds.



“If I was in that situation I would like to run, but if I was in like Riley’s situation I would like to fight. If I knew my chances weren’t too good, I would want to fight for my life. I wouldn’t want to go down as a victim,” said UNCC Junior CJ Helms.



Helms signed up for active shooter survival training with CMPD immediately following the shooting. He never thought about what to do during an active shooting, until April 30.



“It can happen anywhere. It doesn’t just happen at schools. It happens in banks, superstores. It happens everywhere,” said Helms.

“There is no sugar coating it, we are here to prepare people if god forbid they are ever faced with an active shooter,” said Officer Johnathan Frisk from the CMPD Crime Prevention Unit.



Experts suggest you’re more likely to be struck by lightning than be involved with an active shooter, but try telling that to parents of UNCC students.



“Anytime you drive by the university that’s what you think of,” said parent, Jennifer Hoffman.

Hoffman brought her daughter, who is a junior at UNCC, to the training session. They were among more than 400 who signed up for Wednesday night’s class.



“They are not safe. Nowhere are they safe. It just upset me. I just couldn’t sleep or anything for days,” said Hoffman.



The tragedy on campus could soon be studied and used as a learning tool just like previous school shootings.



“It was very scary. I never thought it would have happened, but now this day and time we have to be prepared for the worst,” said UNCC Junior, Lauren McAnally



CMPD says they are planning more training sessions in different neighborhoods across the city as well as teaching students at local colleges and high schools.