Union County man stops for a Sprite, wins $200K lottery prize

- Joshua Reynolds of Monroe said a stop to get a Sprite turned into a $200,000 lottery win after he followed a ‘lucky feeling.’

His good fortune happened Tuesday afternoon at Earps BP on Cambridge Commons Drive in Charlotte, according to NC Education Lottery officials

“I don’t really play that much,” Reynolds said. “I only stopped to get a Sprite. The person in front of me got a lottery ticket, and I just had a feeling I should get one.”

Reynolds asked for a $5 Carolina Cash scratch-off ticket.

“I kept looking at the ticket,” Reynolds described. “It didn’t feel real. I’m so glad I listened to that feeling.”

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,003. He plans to use the money to buy a house.

Carolina Cash launched earlier this month with three top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains.