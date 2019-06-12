< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story412394055" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412394055" data-article-version="1.0">Union County woman falls victim to Craigslist check scam</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412394055" data-article-version="1.0">Union County woman falls victim to Craigslist check scam</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-412394055" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Union County woman falls victim to Craigslist check scam&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/union-county-woman-falls-victim-to-craigslist-check-scam" data-title="Union County woman falls victim to Craigslist check scam" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/union-county-woman-falls-victim-to-craigslist-check-scam" addthis:title="Union County woman falls victim to Craigslist check scam"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412394055.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412394055");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_412394055_412393258_164569"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412394055_412393258_164569";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412393258","video":"574043","title":"Woman%20scammed%20by%20Craigslist%20%27employer%27","caption":"Lindsay%20Livingston%20thought%20she%20was%20going%20to%20be%20assisting%20a%20non-profit%2C%20but%20she%20didn%27t%20realize%20was%20that%20it%20was%20a%20scam%20until%20it%20was%20too%20late.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FWoman_scammed_by_Craigslist__employer__0_7391382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FWoman_scammed_by_Craigslist__employer__574043_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655003093%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DHKJcEZgL57CFg-M4Hgqdtx48UB8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Funion-county-woman-falls-victim-to-craigslist-check-scam"}},"createDate":"Jun 12 2019 11:04PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412394055_412393258_164569",video:"574043",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Woman_scammed_by_Craigslist__employer__0_7391382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Lindsay%2520Livingston%2520thought%2520she%2520was%2520going%2520to%2520be%2520assisting%2520a%2520non-profit%252C%2520but%2520she%2520didn%2527t%2520realize%2520was%2520that%2520it%2520was%2520a%2520scam%2520until%2520it%2520was%2520too%2520late.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/12/Woman_scammed_by_Craigslist__employer__574043_1800.mp4?Expires=1655003093&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=HKJcEZgL57CFg-M4Hgqdtx48UB8",eventLabel:"Woman%20scammed%20by%20Craigslist%20%27employer%27-412393258",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Funion-county-woman-falls-victim-to-craigslist-check-scam"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:derek.dellinger@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/union-county-woman-falls-victim-to-craigslist-check-scam">Derek Dellinger, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/union-county-woman-falls-victim-to-craigslist-check-scam">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412394055"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:04PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412394055-412393243"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Woman_scammed_by_Craigslist__employer__0_7391382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Woman_scammed_by_Craigslist__employer__0_7391382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Woman_scammed_by_Craigslist__employer__0_7391382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Woman_scammed_by_Craigslist__employer__0_7391382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Woman_scammed_by_Craigslist__employer__0_7391382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412394055-412393243" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Woman_scammed_by_Craigslist__employer__0_7391382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Woman_scammed_by_Craigslist__employer__0_7391382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - A Union County woman said she was the unwitting victim in a check scam, and she’s warning others to look out for it.</p> <p>Lindsey Livingston said she had responded to a job posting on Cragslist, and received a response from a woman claiming to be with a company supporting a non-profit.</p> <p>“She told me I would be like, buying clothes and buying basketballs for kids in need,” Livingston said.</p> <p>She said she received a check for $3,255.70 earlier this month from the woman for her to start work, buying the supplies—something that she put into her bank account so she could get to work.</p> <p>Livingston said red flags stated to show—the woman would only communicate by text message or e-mail, claiming to be out of the country, and the specific requirements and duties of the job weren’t laid out.</p> <p>Ultimately, she didn’t realize a scam until she had spent some of the money on the items for the non-profit and was told by her bank that the check was a fake.</p> <p>“I kind of felt down on myself for being so naïve,” she said.</p> <p>The Better Business Bureau says this is a variation on a classic check scam. One of the main types of this check scam is an “employer” sending a check to an employee to buy supplies.</p> <p>“I had insufficient funds and they had taken the check back because it was fraud.”</p> <p>It's important to note here that Livingston is not out of thousands of dollars. In fact, if anyone is, it's the bank. Coli following a massive sewage spill." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mountain Island Lake to be tested for E.Coli following sewage spill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Morgan Frances, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>, <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Catawba River Keeper plans to test the water in Mountain Island Lake on Thursday for E. Coli following a massive sewage spill.</p><p>Until all the water is cleared up, officials don't want anyone getting in the water.</p><p>Since the weekend storms all kinds of debris has been seen floating in the lake and the Catawba River, and the water remains murky. There’s been plenty of trash, and even a hot tub, not to mention the boats stacked up against the Highway 16 bridge.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/video-of-abuse-at-indiana-dairy-farm-raises-concerns-about-nc-s-ag-gag-law" title="Video of abuse at Indiana dairy farm raises concerns about NC's 'Ag-Gag' law" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Calves_abused_at_dairy_farm_raises_conce_0_7391302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Calves_abused_at_dairy_farm_raises_conce_0_7391302_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Calves_abused_at_dairy_farm_raises_conce_0_7391302_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Calves_abused_at_dairy_farm_raises_conce_0_7391302_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/Calves_abused_at_dairy_farm_raises_conce_0_7391302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Calves kicked, punched, thrown and abused at dairy farm" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video of abuse at Indiana dairy farm raises concerns about NC's 'Ag-Gag' law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Sentendrey, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Concerns about North Carolina's 'Ag-Gag' bill have risen ever since three former employees at an Indiana dairy farm were charged with animal cruelty following the release of disturbing whistleblower video.</p><p>The videos, released by the Miami-based Animal Recovery Mission, show workers kicking, punching, throwing and abusing calves at Fair Oaks Farms.</p><p>Fair Oaks Farms has been the flagship for Fair Life milk. Fair Life said it has now discontinued the use of milk from Fair Oaks Farms.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/14-year-old-girl-accused-of-stabbing-neighbor-multiple-times" title="14-year-old girl accused of stabbing neighbor multiple times" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/14_year_old_girl_accused_of_stabbing_nei_0_7391275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/14_year_old_girl_accused_of_stabbing_nei_0_7391275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/14_year_old_girl_accused_of_stabbing_nei_0_7391275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/14_year_old_girl_accused_of_stabbing_nei_0_7391275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/12/14_year_old_girl_accused_of_stabbing_nei_0_7391275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 14-year-old girl is in custody, accused of stabbing her neighbor several times, the Alexander County Sheriff's Office says." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>14-year-old girl accused of stabbing neighbor multiple times</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 14-year-old girl is in custody, accused of stabbing her neighbor several times, the Alexander County Sheriff's Office says. </p><p>Around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, police recieved a call about a stabbing on Wood Road just off of Three Forks Church Road. </p><p>When officers arrived on scene, they found a 39-year-old white man with several stab wounds to the chest. 