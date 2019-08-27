< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. United Way collecting items for Lake Arbor tenants forced out of homes fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=United Way collecting items for Lake Arbor tenants forced out of homes&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/united-way-collecting-items-for-lake-arbor-tenants-forced-out-of-homes" data-title="United Way collecting items for Lake Arbor tenants forced out of homes" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/united-way-collecting-items-for-lake-arbor-tenants-forced-out-of-homes" addthis:title="United Way collecting items for Lake Arbor tenants forced out of homes"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425864920.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425864920");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425864920_425882133_113052"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425864920_425882133_113052";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425882133","video":"599123","title":"United%20Way%20collecting%20items%20for%20Lake%20Arbor%20tenants%20forced%20out%20of%20homes","caption":"The%20United%20Way%20is%20collecting%20donations%20to%20benefit%20the%20residents%20of%20an%20east%20Charlotte%20apartment%20complex%20being%20forced%20out%20of%20their%20homes%20by%20the%20property%27s%20management.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F27%2FUnited_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F27%2FUnited_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arbor_tenan_599123_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661551544%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DmXrp73m8wih08dj5mNmvUv2prkM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Funited-way-collecting-items-for-lake-arbor-tenants-forced-out-of-homes"}},"createDate":"Aug 27 2019 06:05PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425864920_425882133_113052",video:"599123",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520United%2520Way%2520is%2520collecting%2520donations%2520to%2520benefit%2520the%2520residents%2520of%2520an%2520east%2520Charlotte%2520apartment%2520complex%2520being%2520forced%2520out%2520of%2520their%2520homes%2520by%2520the%2520property%2527s%2520management.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arbor_tenan_599123_1800.mp4?Expires=1661551544&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=mXrp73m8wih08dj5mNmvUv2prkM",eventLabel:"United%20Way%20collecting%20items%20for%20Lake%20Arbor%20tenants%20forced%20out%20of%20homes-425882133",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Funited-way-collecting-items-for-lake-arbor-tenants-forced-out-of-homes"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 46 Web Staff
Posted Aug 27 2019 04:47PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 27 2019 06:05PM EDT
Updated Aug 27 2019 06:27PM EDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425864920-425882118" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The United Way is collecting donations to benefit the residents of an east Charlotte apartment complex being forced out of their homes by the property's management. </p><p>The organization's Central Carolinas branch is accepting donations to its Critical Need Relief Fund to support the tenants at Lake Arbor Apartments. The goal is to raise $350,000 by Aug. 31, the date that residents are expected to begin vacating their homes.</p><p>On <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/lake-arbor-apartments-says-all-tenants-must-vacate-units" target="_blank">July 30</a>, neighbors were told that they would have to leave their apartments while management "rehabilitate the entire complex." They say their goal is to have all of the 177 occupied units cleared out by December 31. </p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/kicked-out-after-speaking-out-lake-arbor-residents-sound-off-to-charlotte-city-council" target="_blank">Kicked out after speaking out: Lake Arbor residents sound off to Charlotte City Council</a></strong></p><p>The action comes after a series of complaints from residents, saying they were living in deplorable conditions with mold, pests, broken appliances and water leaks. This eventually led tenants filing a <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-lake-arbor-apartments" target="_blank">class action lawsuit</a> that is now under appeal. </p><p>United way says six nonprofit agencies, including Charlotte Family Housing, Community Link, Crisis Assistance Ministry, Men's Shelter of Charlotte, The Salvation Army, and Urban Ministry Center, are collaborating to help the Lake Arbor residents with relocation and critical needs. </p><p>Donations will be accepted through Saturday, Aug. 31. Donations can be made by visiting <a href="https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/HELPCLT" target="_blank">https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/HELPCLT</a> or via mobile giving by texting HELPCLT to 71777. </p><p><strong>RELATED STORIES: </strong></p><ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/housing-justice-coalition-charlotte-launches-campaign-for-lake-arbor-residents" target="_blank">Housing Justice Coalition Charlotte launches campaign for Lake Arbor residents</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/kicked-to-the-curb-attorneys-warn-lake-arbor-residents-of-signing-agreement-with-management" target="_blank">Kicked to the curb: Attorneys warn Lake Arbor residents of signing agreement with management</a></strong></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/councilman-says-city-should-have-taken-action-at-lake-arbor-apartments" target="_blank"><strong>Councilman says city should have taken action at Lake Arbor Apartments sooner</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/lake-arbor-apartments-says-all-tenants-must-vacate-units" target="_blank"><strong>Lake Arbor Apartments says all tenants must vacate units</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/lake-arbor-residents-unexpectedly-locked-out-of-apartments" target="_blank"><strong>Lake Arbor residents unexpectedly locked out of apartments</strong></a></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/city-of-charlotte-investigating-lake-arbor-apartments-for-reported-violations" target="_blank">City of Charlotte investigating Lake Arbor Apartments for reported violations</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/fox-46-confronts-lake-arbor-apartments-slumlord-" target="_blank">FOX 46 confronts Lake Arbor Apartments 'slumlord'</a></strong></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0259"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0259_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0259_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425864920'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/standoff-in-gaston-county-after-man-shoots-at-police-suspect-now-in-custody" title="Standoff in Gaston County after man shoots at police; suspect now in custody" data-articleId="425860791" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Standoff_in_Gaston_County_after_man_shoo_0_7620443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Standoff_in_Gaston_County_after_man_shoo_0_7620443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Standoff_in_Gaston_County_after_man_shoo_0_7620443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Standoff_in_Gaston_County_after_man_shoo_0_7620443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/Standoff_in_Gaston_County_after_man_shoo_0_7620443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A standoff in Gaston County ended peacefully, and the suspect was taken into custody, according to police. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Standoff in Gaston County after man shoots at police; suspect now in custody</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A standoff in Gaston County ended peacefully, and the suspect was taken into custody, according to police. </p><p>Gaston County police officers responded to the Mayflower Apartment complex around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, a man shot at them through the door of an apartment.</p><p>Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated, and drivers in the area were told to avoid the scene while police worked to de-escalate the situation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/an-evening-of-cheesecake-shoulder-pads-golden-girls-puppet-show-hits-the-road" title="‘An evening of cheesecake & shoulder pads': ‘Golden Girls' puppet show hits the road" data-articleId="425851098" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/___An_evening_of_cheesecake___shoulder_p_0_7620109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/___An_evening_of_cheesecake___shoulder_p_0_7620109_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/___An_evening_of_cheesecake___shoulder_p_0_7620109_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/___An_evening_of_cheesecake___shoulder_p_0_7620109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/___An_evening_of_cheesecake___shoulder_p_0_7620109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Just when you thought 2019 had reached peak “Golden Girls,” there’s now a puppet parody of the beloved sitcom coming to theaters across the country this fall." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘An evening of cheesecake & shoulder pads': ‘Golden Girls' puppet show hits the road</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 02:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Just when you thought 2019 had reached peak “Golden Girls,” there’s now a puppet parody of the beloved sitcom coming to theaters across the country this fall.</p><p>“That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody” will have fans reliving their favorite moments from the classic TV show.</p><p>“Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down,“ the show’s website says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-apartment-complex-school-evacuated-after-man-fires-shots-at-officers" title="Police: Apartment complex, school evacuated after man fires shots at officers" data-articleId="425834206" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Apartment complex, school evacuated after man fires shots at officers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 01:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 27 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An apartment complex and school have been evacuated after a man fired shots at police officers in Cramerton Tuesday, officials said.</p><p>Cramerton police were called to the Mayworth Apartments, near Rader Staff Development Center, about 11:30 a.m. to reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they said a male suspect fired shots at them. Fortunately no one was hurt.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/united-way-collecting-items-for-lake-arbor-tenants-forced-out-of-homes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_7620346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="United_Way_collecting_items_for_Lake_Arb_0_20190827220546"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>United Way collecting items for Lake Arbor tenants forced out of homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unfortunately-were-sold-out-for-now-popeyes-says-theyve-run-out-of-new-chicken-sandwich"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Popeye's spicy and mild chicken sandwich. (Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)" title="popeyes chicken sandwich_1566940413489.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/he-is-a-blessing-united-airlines-crew-passengers-befriend-boy-with-autism-who-didnt-like-seat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Braysen Gabriel, 4, sits near the front of a United Airlines flight and lies on the aisle. (Photo credit: Lori Gabriel via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘He is a blessing': United Airlines crew, passengers befriend boy with autism who didn't like seat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/standoff-in-gaston-county-after-man-shoots-at-police-suspect-now-in-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/8-27%20CRAMERTON%20SHOOTING%20VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg_7620257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="8-27 CRAMERTON SHOOTING VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Standoff in Gaston County after man shoots at police; suspect now in custody</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425864920'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unfortunately-were-sold-out-for-now-popeyes-says-theyve-run-out-of-new-chicken-sandwich" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/popeyes%20chicken%20sandwich_1566940413489.jpg_7620274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Popeye&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;spicy&#x20;and&#x20;mild&#x20;chicken&#x20;sandwich&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Nick&#x20;Kindelsperger&#x2f;Chicago&#x20;Tribune&#x2f;TNS&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘Unfortunately we're sold out (for now)': Popeyes says they've run out of new chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/he-is-a-blessing-united-airlines-crew-passengers-befriend-boy-with-autism-who-didnt-like-seat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/ugcapproved_unitedflightautism_082719_1566938158131_7620093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Braysen&#x20;Gabriel&#x2c;&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;sits&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;United&#x20;Airlines&#x20;flight&#x20;and&#x20;lies&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;aisle&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Lori&#x20;Gabriel&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘He is a blessing': United Airlines crew, passengers befriend boy with autism who didn't like seat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/standoff-in-gaston-county-after-man-shoots-at-police-suspect-now-in-custody" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/8-27%20CRAMERTON%20SHOOTING%20VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg_7620257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/8-27%20CRAMERTON%20SHOOTING%20VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg_7620257_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/8-27%20CRAMERTON%20SHOOTING%20VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg_7620257_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/8-27%20CRAMERTON%20SHOOTING%20VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg_7620257_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/27/8-27%20CRAMERTON%20SHOOTING%20VO.00_00_06_56.Still002_1566937332624.jpg_7620257_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Standoff in Gaston County after man shoots at police; suspect now in custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/an-evening-of-cheesecake-shoulder-pads-golden-girls-puppet-show-hits-the-road" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/golden%20girls_1566931784626.jpg_7619973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/golden%20girls_1566931784626.jpg_7619973_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/golden%20girls_1566931784626.jpg_7619973_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/golden%20girls_1566931784626.jpg_7619973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/golden%20girls_1566931784626.jpg_7619973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Golden&#x20;Girls&#x20;pictured&#x20;left&#x20;to&#x20;right&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Rue&#x20;McClanahan&#x2c;&#x20;Estelle&#x20;Getty&#x2c;&#x20;Betty&#x20;White&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;Beatrice&#x20;Arthur&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Steve&#x20;Fontanini&#x2f;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Times&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘An evening of cheesecake & shoulder pads': ‘Golden Girls' puppet show hits the road</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/heinous-child-neglect-oklahoma-woman-who-allegedly-forced-children-to-eat-dog-feces-avoids-prison" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/27/Mary%20Moore%20April%202019%20-%2016x9_1566928451581.jpg_7619884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mary&#x20;Elizabeth&#x20;Moore&#x2c;&#x20;34&#x2c;&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;booking&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Delaware&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Heinous child neglect': Oklahoma woman who allegedly forced children to eat dog feces avoids prison</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 