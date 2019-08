- The United Way is collecting donations to benefit the residents of an east Charlotte apartment complex being forced out of their homes by the property's management.

The organization's Central Carolinas branch is accepting donations to its Critical Need Relief Fund to support the tenants at Lake Arbor Apartments. The goal is to raise $350,000 by Aug. 31, the date that residents are expected to begin vacating their homes.

On July 30, neighbors were told that they would have to leave their apartments while management "rehabilitate the entire complex." They say their goal is to have all of the 177 occupied units cleared out by December 31.

LINK: Kicked out after speaking out: Lake Arbor residents sound off to Charlotte City Council

The action comes after a series of complaints from residents, saying they were living in deplorable conditions with mold, pests, broken appliances and water leaks. This eventually led tenants filing a class action lawsuit that is now under appeal.

United way says six nonprofit agencies, including Charlotte Family Housing, Community Link, Crisis Assistance Ministry, Men's Shelter of Charlotte, The Salvation Army, and Urban Ministry Center, are collaborating to help the Lake Arbor residents with relocation and critical needs.

Donations will be accepted through Saturday, Aug. 31. Donations can be made by visiting https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/HELPCLT or via mobile giving by texting HELPCLT to 71777.

