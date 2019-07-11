CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A second suspect has been charged in a deadly armed robbery at Steak 'N Shake in south Charlotte, and police say the pair are connected to at least one additional robbery.
Kiara Monique Murphy, 26, is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. App users, click here .
The shooting happened Tuesday at the Steak 'N Shake on South Boulevard in the Sterling neighborhood. The restaurant was packed with employees and customers when Darnell Harris, an employee, was shot and killed.