Unsettled weather expected all week long
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Yet another cloudy and rainy day Monday to end out 2018. Rain showers will stick around Tuesday for the first day of 2019 as well.
There will be a bit of a break in the rain Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday before another rain maker moves in Wednesday night and impacts the Charlotte area through Friday morning.
Today: Cloudy with a 70% chance for showers. High of 64.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40% chance for showers. High of 68.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for late day showers. High of 57.
Thursday will be a wet day with a 70 percent chance for showers with lingering showers possible Friday morning.
The rest of the weekend looks great with sunny skies this weekend and highs around 60 both Saturday and Sunday.
Watch out for dense fog this morning - especially in the counties shaded in grey. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/Yqxo3Pz91E— Nick Kosir (@FOX46Nick) December 31, 2018