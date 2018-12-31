Unsettled weather expected all week long

- Yet another cloudy and rainy day Monday to end out 2018. Rain showers will stick around Tuesday for the first day of 2019 as well.

There will be a bit of a break in the rain Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday before another rain maker moves in Wednesday night and impacts the Charlotte area through Friday morning.

Today: Cloudy with a 70% chance for showers. High of 64.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40% chance for showers. High of 68.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for late day showers. High of 57.

Thursday will be a wet day with a 70 percent chance for showers with lingering showers possible Friday morning.

The rest of the weekend looks great with sunny skies this weekend and highs around 60 both Saturday and Sunday.