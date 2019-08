- The Rowan County Animal Shelter has sent out a cry for help. Their shelter is completely full and they said they're in urgent need of adopters and fosters.

"Rescue can help with fees. Please call Maureen at 270-791-6282 if you can help adopt or foster," the shelter said on their Facebook page.

Currently, there are more than 100 cats and kittens in need. No word on how long the animals are held for at the rescue but a post from Aug. 1 shows a group of kittens being available for only five days.

According to their listed policies, all animals currently available for adoption operate on a first come, first serve basis. They do not accept down-payments nor do they hold an animal for an individual.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on available kittens and cats, plus their adoption policies, please click here.