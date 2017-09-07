USPS offering up to $50K reward in shooting of mail carrier

- A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of a USPS mail carrier in southwest Charlotte.

The postal worker, who is also a retired military veteran, was shot by an unknown person at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31 in the 3600 block of Archer Avenue.

One week later, the man remains in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Hefner is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.