- A car crashed into a building injuring multiple people including a boy in a wheelchair on Saturday, according to authorities.

Around Noon Saturday officers responded to calls about a vehicle that crashed into Sigmon's Grill on Highway 16 North. Two individuals were airlifted to the hospital.

Reports indicated a van was involved in the crash. The boy in the wheelchair had exited the van before it crashed. The driver, a female, was the only person in the van.

It is unclear at this time if the woman suffered a medical condition or accidentally hit the gas. The van was a modified Dodge Ram with a handicapped lift installed., but is not a commercial vehicle, police say.

This is an active investigation.