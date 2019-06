- A Union County Sheriff's Office sergeant is recovering after a vehicle, traveling at high speeds reaching 120 mph, went airborne and struck his patrol car.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6 on Skyway Drive near US 74.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was trying to conduct a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle traveling in excess of 75 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

The suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Camaro, failed to stop and fled westbound on US 74 toward Monroe, reaching speeds of approximately 120 mph, deputies said.

One of the responding officers, a sheriff's office sergeant, was exiting Skyway Drive in Monroe and traveling down the ramp to enter the westbound lane of US 74 when the suspect vehicle exited US 74 and attempted to negotiate the on-ramp to Skyway Drive.

Due to the vehicle's speed, the vehicle left the roadway, went airborne, and struck the UCSO vehicle.

The Camaro overturned and the two occupants were removed from the vehicle. EMS transported both suspects to Atrium-Main for treatment but both have been treated and released. The vehicle's driver was taken into custody and charges are pending.

The UCSO sergeant suffered minor injuries. NC State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.