Veteran's dream home in need of materials, funding, volunteers
DENVER, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A big home build for a local veteran is well underway. Bricklayers spent Thursday setting concrete blocks at the site of Angela Cherico's future home in Denver, NC.
Purple Heart Homes and FOX 46 are teaming up to get results for Cherico, a Marine Corps. veteran who has been through the ringer. After she was honorably discharged, Cherico didn't have the family support she needed.
"Some people get out and they go back to their family. I didn't have family to go home to," Cherico told FOX 46.
Despite the hardship, she and her daughter now have help through Purple Heart Homes.
"[Angela] came out of the service and she's in a position where she needs our help," said Purple Heart Homes organizer Marty Shrum.
The project has been slow moving at times. Organizers say they need more people to get involved. They're also looking for donations.
Here's a list of what they need:
Framing/roof sheathing
Roof/labor
Insulation
Siding
Exterior windows and doors
Electric
Plumbing
Appliances
Counters
Interior doors
Tile installed
Shower Doors
Trim work
Blinds
Door hardware