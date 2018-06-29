Veteran's dream home in need of materials, funding, volunteers

Credit: WJZY Credit: WJZY

- A big home build for a local veteran is well underway. Bricklayers spent Thursday setting concrete blocks at the site of Angela Cherico's future home in Denver, NC.

Purple Heart Homes and FOX 46 are teaming up to get results for Cherico, a Marine Corps. veteran who has been through the ringer. After she was honorably discharged, Cherico didn't have the family support she needed.

"Some people get out and they go back to their family. I didn't have family to go home to," Cherico told FOX 46.

Despite the hardship, she and her daughter now have help through Purple Heart Homes.

"[Angela] came out of the service and she's in a position where she needs our help," said Purple Heart Homes organizer Marty Shrum.

The project has been slow moving at times. Organizers say they need more people to get involved. They're also looking for donations.

Here's a list of what they need:

Framing/roof sheathing

Roof/labor

Insulation

Siding

Exterior windows and doors

Electric

Plumbing

Appliances

Counters

Interior doors

Tile installed

Shower Doors

Trim work

Blinds

Door hardware