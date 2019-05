Vice President Mike Pence visits Parkdale Mills in Monroe, NC Wednesday May 22, 2019. Vice President Mike Pence visits Parkdale Mills in Monroe, NC Wednesday May 22, 2019.

- Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The Queen City will be the first of several stops in North Carolina. The state is expected to be a huge battleground state for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Vice President Pence began his day-long trip to North Carolina in Charlotte starting with a private event to kick off the 2020 Republican National Convention. The actual convention will be next year in August at the Spectrum Center.

After leaving the Queen City, Pence headed to Monroe to visit Parkdale Mills, the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, where he toured the facility and spoke with employees.

"I want to promise you before I leave, that the President and I, in the days ahead, will keep on fighting. We're going to keep on fighting for all the policies that North Carolina supported over the last two years," Pence said.

He then head to Greensboro to attend a Trump victory fundraiser.

As for the particulars with the Charlotte event he will be attending on Wednesday, all FOX 46 knows is that it's connected to the upcoming RNC.