<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408344280" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408344280" data-article-version="1.0">Vice President Mike Pence promises to 'keep fighting' for North Carolina</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/vice-president-mike-pence-to-visit-charlotte-on-wednesday" addthis:title="Vice President Mike Pence promises to 'keep fighting' for North Carolina"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408344280.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408344280");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408344280_408420542_156806"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408344280_408420542_156806";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408420542","video":"566740","title":"Vice%20President%20Pence%20in%20Monroe","caption":"Vice%20President%20Mike%20Pence%20stopped%20at%20Parkdale%20Mills%20in%20Monroe%20during%20his%20brief%20trip%20to%20North%20Carolina.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FVice_President_Pence_in_Monroe_0_7302811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FVice_President_Pence_in_Monroe_566740_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653163708%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DP9-0Gk4tgBJiZiFcEUZylwMxAog","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fvice-president-mike-pence-to-visit-charlotte-on-wednesday"}},"createDate":"May 22 2019 04:08PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408344280_408420542_156806",video:"566740",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/Vice_President_Pence_in_Monroe_0_7302811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Vice%2520President%2520Mike%2520Pence%2520stopped%2520at%2520Parkdale%2520Mills%2520in%2520Monroe%2520during%2520his%2520brief%2520trip%2520to%2520North%2520Carolina.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/22/Vice_President_Pence_in_Monroe_566740_1800.mp4?Expires=1653163708&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=P9-0Gk4tgBJiZiFcEUZylwMxAog",eventLabel:"Vice%20President%20Pence%20in%20Monroe-408420542",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fvice-president-mike-pence-to-visit-charlotte-on-wednesday"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:amber.roberts@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/vice-president-mike-pence-to-visit-charlotte-on-wednesday">Amber Roberts, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/vice-president-mike-pence-to-visit-charlotte-on-wednesday">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-408344280"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 04:08PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408344280-408419095"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20Pence%20in%20Monroe%20052219_1558555399970.jpg_7302901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20Pence%20in%20Monroe%20052219_1558555399970.jpg_7302901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20Pence%20in%20Monroe%20052219_1558555399970.jpg_7302901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20Pence%20in%20Monroe%20052219_1558555399970.jpg_7302901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20Pence%20in%20Monroe%20052219_1558555399970.jpg_7302901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice President Mike Pence visits Parkdale Mills in Monroe, NC Wednesday May 22, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Vice President Mike Pence visits Parkdale Mills in Monroe, NC Wednesday May 22, 2019.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408344280-408419095" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20Pence%20in%20Monroe%20052219_1558555399970.jpg_7302901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20Pence%20in%20Monroe%20052219_1558555399970.jpg_7302901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20Pence%20in%20Monroe%20052219_1558555399970.jpg_7302901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20Pence%20in%20Monroe%20052219_1558555399970.jpg_7302901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/FOX%20Pence%20in%20Monroe%20052219_1558555399970.jpg_7302901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice President Mike Pence visits Parkdale Mills in Monroe, NC Wednesday May 22, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Vice President Mike Pence visits Parkdale Mills in Monroe, NC Wednesday May 22, 2019.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> <strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The Queen City will be the first of several stops in North Carolina. The state is expected to be a huge battleground state for the upcoming 2020 presidential election. </p><p>Vice President Pence began his day-long trip to North Carolina in Charlotte starting with a private event to kick off the 2020 Republican National Convention. The actual convention will be next year in August at the Spectrum Center. </p><p>After leaving the Queen City, Pence headed to Monroe to visit Parkdale Mills, the world’s leading manufacturer of spun yarns, where he toured the facility and spoke with employees.</p><p>"I want to promise you before I leave, that the President and I, in the days ahead, will keep on fighting. Well it's a reality, and the program is being used by professional NASCAR drivers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>iRacing puts fans on the track with NASCAR drivers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Imagine driving a racecar around Charlotte Motor Speedway without leaving the comfort of your home. Well it's a reality, and the program is being used by professional NASCAR drivers.</p><p>Long before 21-year-old William Byron became a monster energy cup series driver for Hendrick Motorsports, he was looking for a competitive edge racing on the internet through iRacing, a subscription based racing game.</p><p>"Yeah I started iRacing when I was 13 years old. I remember being around the Charlotte races and I had been to the races since I was a kid, probably six-years-old and then started running on the computer that year when I was 13 and it took a year and a half until I started racing professionally," Byron said. </p> data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charlotte_mom_says_baby_was_inside_car_w_0_7304318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charlotte_mom_says_baby_was_inside_car_w_0_7304318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charlotte_mom_says_baby_was_inside_car_w_0_7304318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charlotte_mom_says_baby_was_inside_car_w_0_7304318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Charlotte woman says experienced every mother's nightmare when two men attacked her and her baby in a case of road rage." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte mom says baby was inside car when driver attacked with tire iron</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Charlotte woman says experienced every mother's nightmare when two men attacked her and her baby in a case of road rage. </p><p>Police still trying to piece together exactly what happened before a mother's car window was smashed by a tire iron while her baby was in the car.</p><p>Shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, a family was in the car, on a mission to the grocery store near I-485 at Arrowood. </p> class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/VP_Pence_meets_with_dying_soldier_fighti_0_7304321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/VP_Pence_meets_with_dying_soldier_fighti_0_7304321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/VP_Pence_meets_with_dying_soldier_fighti_0_7304321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/VP_Pence_meets_with_dying_soldier_fighti_0_7304321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/VP_Pence_meets_with_dying_soldier_fighti_0_7304321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice President Mike Pence was "very interested" and wants to "get to the bottom" of the Feres Doctrine, a 1950 Supreme Court ruling preventing active duty soldiers from suing the government from negligence, according to a dying Purple Heart Green Ber" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>VP Pence meets with dying soldier fighting for right to sue for malpractice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew Grant, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Vice President Mike Pence was "very interested" and wants to "get to the bottom" of the Feres Doctrine, a 1950 Supreme Court ruling preventing active duty soldiers from suing the government from negligence, according to a dying Purple Heart Green Beret from North Carolina, who met with Pence on Wednesday.</p><p>When the vice president touched down in Greensboro, Sfc. Heart Green Beret from North Carolina, who met with Pence on Wednesday.</p><p>When the vice president touched down in Greensboro, Sfc. Richard Stayskal was there waiting.</p><p>"At first he just wanted to thank me for my service," said Stayskal.</p> Richard Stayskal meets Vice President Mike Pence. They discussed the Feres Doctrine on Wednesday, a law that prevents Stayskal, a Purple Heart veteran, from being able to sue the government for medical malpractice." title="pence stayskal_1558580232266.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>VP Pence meets with dying soldier fighting for right to sue for malpractice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-that-s-my-house-mom-daughter-get-new-home-thanks-to-habitat-for-humanity"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/_That_s_my_house____Mom__daughter_get_ne_0_7304323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_That_s_my_house____Mom__daughter_get_ne_0_20190523024800"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-mom-says-baby-was-inside-car-when-driver-attacked-with-tire-iron" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charlotte_mom_says_baby_was_inside_car_w_0_7304318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charlotte_mom_says_baby_was_inside_car_w_0_7304318_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charlotte_mom_says_baby_was_inside_car_w_0_7304318_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charlotte_mom_says_baby_was_inside_car_w_0_7304318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charlotte_mom_says_baby_was_inside_car_w_0_7304318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Charlotte mom says baby was inside car when driver attacked with tire iron</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vp-pence-meets-with-dying-soldier-fighting-for-right-to-sue-for-malpractice" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/pence%20stayskal_1558580232266.jpg_7304255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/pence%20stayskal_1558580232266.jpg_7304255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/pence%20stayskal_1558580232266.jpg_7304255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/pence%20stayskal_1558580232266.jpg_7304255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/pence%20stayskal_1558580232266.jpg_7304255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sfc&#x2e;&#x20;Richard&#x20;Stayskal&#x20;meets&#x20;Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pence&#x2e;&#x20;They&#x20;discussed&#x20;the&#x20;Feres&#x20;Doctrine&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;law&#x20;that&#x20;prevents&#x20;Stayskal&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;Purple&#x20;Heart&#x20;veteran&#x2c;&#x20;from&#x20;being&#x20;able&#x20;to&#x20;sue&#x20;the&#x20;government&#x20;for&#x20;medical&#x20;malpractice&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>VP Pence meets with dying soldier fighting for right to sue for malpractice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-that-s-my-house-mom-daughter-get-new-home-thanks-to-habitat-for-humanity" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/_That_s_my_house____Mom__daughter_get_ne_0_7304323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/_That_s_my_house____Mom__daughter_get_ne_0_7304323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/_That_s_my_house____Mom__daughter_get_ne_0_7304323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/_That_s_my_house____Mom__daughter_get_ne_0_7304323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/_That_s_my_house____Mom__daughter_get_ne_0_7304323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>"That's my house!": Mom, daughter get new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ric-flair-recovering-at-home-following-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/11/09/P%20RIC%20FLAIR%202_00.01.54.02_1510233527946_4496381_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ric Flair recovering at home following surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/defense-says-gaston-co-teen-who-threatened-school-violence-has-mental-health-problem-was-bullied" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/PD__Gaston_County_teen_has_mental_health_0_7302885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/PD__Gaston_County_teen_has_mental_health_0_7302885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/PD__Gaston_County_teen_has_mental_health_0_7302885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/PD__Gaston_County_teen_has_mental_health_0_7302885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/22/PD__Gaston_County_teen_has_mental_health_0_7302885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Defense says Gaston Co. teen who threatened school violence has mental health problem, was bullied</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 