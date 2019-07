- Police are investigating after a person was found shot in a Concord neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Middlecrest Drive NW Monday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Police say preliminary information indicates that the suspect and victim knew each other, and that the suspect fled the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he is undergoing treatment.

No other information has been released at this time. Anyone that has info is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000