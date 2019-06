- A woman just doing her job as a security guard became the victim of a brutal attack in the early morning hours of Monday, June 3.

At the New Bern light rail station early Monday morning, surveillance cameras captured a suspect jumping two fences before booking it down the rail trail in the South End neighborhood.

Police say just minutes earlier, he sexually assaulted a security guard at an apartment complex under construction. The victim told police she's dealt with the man before.

"She approached him because he was asleep in the building, which we think the suspect is possibly homeless," CMPD Lt. Muriel Hayes said.

When the victim got to her shift around 10 p.m., she says the man apologized for their previous encounters, only to return with a gun.

That's when police say he forced her into a room and sexually assaulted her. She was carrying pepper spray at the time, but didn't use it.

“What's troubling is that this suspect is a predator, and he possibly waited for this victim to go inside the building to assault her. When you do this, that is someone who doesn't have any morals to me at all," Hayes said.

People getting off work in the South End area were troubled by the scary news.

“As a female, I feel like we are targets more," a South End resident told FOX 46.

With a predator still on the loose tonight, people say they intend to be more vigilant.

“Even my guy friends say they aren’t' concerned for them walking alone, but they are concerned for me walking alone,” Cassie Williams said.

Police say the man is roughly five feet, eight inches tall. He has a full beard and a messy afro. He was wearing a black hoodie and grey cut off pants.

“I just hope she's recovering well and they get the perpetrator and don't have him come back in there again,” another South End neighbor said.