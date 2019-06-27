< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Video shows man killed after struggle with Durham police 27 2019 11:06PM Posted Jun 27 2019 11:35PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 27 2019 11:06PM EDT https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Video_shows_man_killed_after_struggle_wi_0_7452684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415188714" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>DURHAM, N.C. (AP) —</strong> Body-camera video shows police in North Carolina struggling to handcuff a black man before eventually shooting and killing him.</p> <p>The video released Thursday shows the shooting death of 30-year-old Ondrae Levado Hutchinson of Durham during a domestic dispute on March 30. The Associated Press and other media outlets went to court to get the video released.</p> <p>It was still dark when two officers approach a house where Hutchinson is yelling in the driveway. He eventually moves to a garage, where police try to handcuff him before shooting him with a Taser. More Local News Stories

Legal expert says despite waiver, trampoline park where 12-year-old died could still be sued

A Gaston County trampoline park says it was the error of a 12-year-old that cost him his life.

Matthew Lu died after he fell from a climbing wall at Altitude trampoline park just days before his birthday.

The organization issued a statement of findings on what they believe happened here last week. They say Lu made the mistake that led to his death, but some say Altitude is the one making the error.

"No Regrets": World War II veteran on a mission to visit all 50 states

A 101-year-old World War II veteran is making sure he has no regrets. He's on a mission to travel all 50 states, reminding people of the dwindling number of WWII vets.

Sidney Walton is touring the country and right now, he's seeing sights across North Carolina.

"Dad, are you up for meeting North Carolinians who've never met a World War II veteran?" Walton's son asked.

Statesville police search for girl missing for more than 2 weeks

Police in Statesville are searching for a girl who hasn't been seen for more than two weeks.

Alyssa Elliot is five-foot-one and weighs around 105 to 120 pounds. She was last seen on June 9 in the area of North Center Sttreet.

Her direction of travel is unknown, and police aren't sure what she was wearing when she was last seen. src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_7452682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_7452682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_7452682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_7452682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_7452682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Gaston County trampoline park says it was the error of a 12-year-old that cost him his life." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Legal expert says despite waiver, trampoline park where 12-year-old died could still be sued</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Gaston County trampoline park says it was the error of a 12-year-old that cost him his life.</p><p>Matthew Lu died after he fell from a climbing wall at Altitude trampoline park just days before his birthday.</p><p>The organization issued a statement of findings on what they believe happened here last week. They say Lu made the mistake that led to his death, but some say Altitude is the one making the error.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-no-regrets-world-war-ii-veteran-on-a-mission-to-visit-all-50-states" title=""No Regrets": World War II veteran on a mission to visit all 50 states" data-articleId="415185359" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_7452688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_7452688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_7452688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_7452688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_7452688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 101-year-old World War II veteran is making sure he has no regrets. He’s on a mission to travel all 50 states, reminding people of the dwindling number of world war two veterans." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"No Regrets": World War II veteran on a mission to visit all 50 states</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 101-year-old World War II veteran is making sure he has no regrets. He's on a mission to travel all 50 states, reminding people of the dwindling number of WWII vets. </p><p>Sidney Walton is touring the country and right now, he's seeing sights across North Carolina.</p><p>"Dad, are you up for meeting North Carolinians who've never met a World War II veteran?" Walton's son asked.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/statesville-police-search-for-girl-missing-for-more-than-2-weeks" title="Statesville police search for girl missing for more than 2 weeks" data-articleId="415170184" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/alyssa_1561686637249_7452616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/alyssa_1561686637249_7452616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/alyssa_1561686637249_7452616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/alyssa_1561686637249_7452616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/alyssa_1561686637249_7452616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alyssa Elliott was last seen on June 9 in the area of North Center Street in Statesville, police say.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Statesville police search for girl missing for more than 2 weeks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Statesville are searching for a girl who hasn't been seen for more than two weeks. </p><p>Alyssa Elliot is five-foot-one and weighs around 105 to 120 pounds. She was last seen on June 9 in the area of North Center Sttreet. </p><p>Her direction of travel is unknown, and police aren't sure what she was wearing when she was last seen. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/video-shows-man-killed-after-struggle-with-durham-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Video_shows_man_killed_after_struggle_wi_0_7452684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Video_shows_man_killed_after_struggle_wi_0_20190628030649"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows man killed after struggle with Durham police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/legal-expert-says-despite-waiver-trampoline-park-where-12-year-old-died-could-still-be-sued"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_7452682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_20190628030415"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Legal expert says despite waiver, trampoline park where 12-year-old died could still be sued</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-no-regrets-world-war-ii-veteran-on-a-mission-to-visit-all-50-states"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_7452688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_20190628031506"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>"No Regrets": World War II veteran on a mission to visit all 50 states</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-man-broke-into-east-charlotte-home-attempted-to-sexually-assault-woman"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Woman_reports_attempted_sexual_assault_a_0_7451594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_reports_attempted_sexual_assault_a_0_20190627220249"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man broke into east Charlotte home, attempted to sexually assault woman</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/legal-expert-says-despite-waiver-trampoline-park-where-12-year-old-died-could-still-be-sued" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_7452682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_7452682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_7452682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_7452682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Legal_expert_says_despite_waiver__trampo_0_7452682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Legal expert says despite waiver, trampoline park where 12-year-old died could still be sued</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-no-regrets-world-war-ii-veteran-on-a-mission-to-visit-all-50-states" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_7452688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_7452688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_7452688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_7452688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/_No_Regrets___World_War_II_veteran_on_a__0_7452688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>"No Regrets": World War II veteran on a mission to visit all 50 states</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/statesville-police-search-for-girl-missing-for-more-than-2-weeks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/alyssa_1561686637249_7452616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/alyssa_1561686637249_7452616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/alyssa_1561686637249_7452616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/alyssa_1561686637249_7452616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/alyssa_1561686637249_7452616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alyssa&#x20;Elliott&#x20;was&#x20;last&#x20;seen&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;9&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;area&#x20;of&#x20;North&#x20;Center&#x20;Street&#x20;in&#x20;Statesville&#x2c;&#x20;police&#x20;say&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Statesville police search for girl missing for more than 2 weeks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-man-broke-into-east-charlotte-home-attempted-to-sexually-assault-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Woman_reports_attempted_sexual_assault_a_0_7451594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Woman_reports_attempted_sexual_assault_a_0_7451594_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Woman_reports_attempted_sexual_assault_a_0_7451594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Woman_reports_attempted_sexual_assault_a_0_7451594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Woman_reports_attempted_sexual_assault_a_0_7451594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man broke into east Charlotte home, attempted to sexually assault woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teens-accused-in-graduation-party-murder-appear-in-court" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Teens_accused_in_graduation_party_murder_0_7451965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Teens_accused_in_graduation_party_murder_0_7451965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Teens_accused_in_graduation_party_murder_0_7451965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Teens_accused_in_graduation_party_murder_0_7451965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/27/Teens_accused_in_graduation_party_murder_0_7451965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teens accused in graduation party murder appear in court</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 