- CMPD is searching for the cold blooded killer who shot a store clerk early Monday morning. This evening, the neighbors that knew him gathered to say goodbye.

A small memorial is growing at the Shell gas station in the 2700 block of Freedom Drive where Ismael Doumbia was killed. All day, customers were adding flowers, candles and stuffed animals to honor the husband and father who worked as a clerk at the store for nearly two decades.

"The man was a nice guy. He worked hard every day putting about 15 hours a day in this store. He treated people friendly. He treated people with respect,” one customer told FOX 46.

Investigators say someone robbed and shot Doumbia while he was working around 3:20 a.m. on Monday.

"You know I don't know what took place this morning, but someone took the life of a great man that had a great heart and would do anything for anybody,” said another.

By mid-morning, investigators were gone, but the neighborhood was still reeling.

Someone posted a sign on a pole outside the store that said "Love thy neighbor! Stop the violence.”

"You getting paid by the hour but you are going to come and take this boy’s life because he clocked in and went to work today. It makes no sense and yes my heart is heavy,” Marion Thomas said.

Loyal customers were also stopping by all day, leaving flowers for a clerk many have known since 2002.

"It's always the good people. Always the good people that are working, especially when it happens at the workplace and now the family has to go through this."

Neighbors in Enderly park are gathering for a vigil to remember that beloved clerk this evening.

"It's really terrible, it's bad. My prayers are with the family,” said Saundra Bailey.

The owner of Shell station says he does have several surveillance cameras installed and they did catch the suspect on camera. That footage has been handed over to police, and they are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.