< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/logo-fox-46-charlotte-wjzy-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 81°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/south-carolina">South Carolina</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">FOX 46 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/getting-results">Getting Results</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/faith">Faith</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app">FOX 46 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/sc-trooper-recovering-after-being-shot-suspect-remains-in-hospital"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/SCSP_State%20Trooper%20Injured_060319_1559578222443.jpg_7345879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="SC trooper recovering after being shot; suspect remains in hospital"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/sc-trooper-recovering-after-being-shot-suspect-remains-in-hospital">SC trooper recovering after being shot; suspect remains in hospital</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Vigil held for store clerk shot, killed; police search for suspect"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect">Vigil held for store clerk shot, killed; police search for suspect</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds">'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18">Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/sc-trooper-recovering-after-being-shot-suspect-remains-in-hospital">SC trooper recovering after being shot; suspect remains in hospital</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect">Vigil held for store clerk shot, killed; police search for suspect</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds">'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18">Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/bullying-children-who-are-overweight-may-lead-to-more-weight-gain-study-finds">Bullying children who are overweight may lead to more weight gain, study finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/smoothie-king-employees-fired-after-issuing-customer-receipts-with-racist-language">Smoothie King employees fired after issuing customer receipts with racist language</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic/gas-prices">Gas Prices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app">FOX 46 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/the-beach-report">Beach Report</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/pets">Pets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers">Panthers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/hornets">Hornets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports-extra">Sports Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-sports-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=82878773"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5569_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5569"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5569_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5569_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410631003'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4772_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4772"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE_1.2"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4772_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4772_MOD-AD-WJZY_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410631003'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410631003" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410631003" data-article-version="1.0">Vigil held for store clerk shot, killed; police search for suspect</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410631003" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Vigil held for store clerk shot, killed; police search for suspect&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect" data-title="Vigil held for store clerk shot, killed; police search for suspect" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect" addthis:title="Vigil held for store clerk shot, killed; police search for suspect"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410631003.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410631003");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410631003_410629298_154020"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="410629298" data-video-posted-date="Jun 03 2019 07:41PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Community_gathers_at_vigil_for_store_cle_0_7348372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Community gathers at vigil for store clerk shot, killed</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="410598392" data-video-posted-date="Jun 03 2019 05:16PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Memorial_being_held_for_murdered_Shell_s_0_7347591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Memorial being held for murdered Shell station clerk</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410631003_410629298_154020";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410629298","video":"570744","title":"Community%20gathers%20at%20vigil%20for%20store%20clerk%20shot%2C%20killed","caption":"CMPD%20is%20searching%20for%20the%20cold%20blooded%20killer%20who%20shot%20a%20store%20clerk%20early%20Monday%20morning.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FCommunity_gathers_at_vigil_for_store_cle_0_7348372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FCommunity_gathers_at_vigil_for_store_clerk_shot__570744_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654213308%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DUyNDCLsDrSKcjntUkPfhYxwjjMM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"}},"createDate":"Jun 03 2019 07:41PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]},{"id":"410598392","video":"570673","title":"Memorial%20being%20held%20for%20murdered%20Shell%20station%20clerk","caption":"Shell%20station%20store%20clerk%20Ismael%20Doumbia%20was%20shot%20and%20killed%20on%20Monday%20by%20a%20suspect%20that%20officials%20say%20they%20are%20still%20looking%20for.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FMemorial_being_held_for_murdered_Shell_s_0_7347591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FMemorial_being_held_for_murdered_Shell_station_c_570673_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654204590%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Don9l788JzOpGQ6-CzO_NN44W8Vw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"}},"createDate":"Jun 03 2019 05:16PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410631003_410629298_154020",video:"570744",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Community_gathers_at_vigil_for_store_cle_0_7348372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"CMPD%2520is%2520searching%2520for%2520the%2520cold%2520blooded%2520killer%2520who%2520shot%2520a%2520store%2520clerk%2520early%2520Monday%2520morning.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/03/Community_gathers_at_vigil_for_store_clerk_shot__570744_1800.mp4?Expires=1654213308&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=UyNDCLsDrSKcjntUkPfhYxwjjMM",eventLabel:"Memorial%20being%20held%20for%20murdered%20Shell%20station%20clerk-410629298",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410631003"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:41PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-410631003" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410631003-410630910"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410631003-410630910" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410631003" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - CMPD is searching for the cold blooded killer who shot a store clerk early Monday morning. This evening, the neighbors that knew him gathered to say goodbye. </p> <p>A small memorial is growing at the Shell gas station in the 2700 block of Freedom Drive where Ismael Doumbia was killed. All day, customers were adding flowers, candles and stuffed animals to honor the husband and father who worked as a clerk at the store for nearly two decades. </p> <p>"The man was a nice guy. He worked hard every day putting about 15 hours a day in this store. He treated people friendly. He treated people with respect,” one customer told FOX 46.</p> <p>Investigators say someone robbed and shot Doumbia while he was working around 3:20 a.m. on Monday. </p> <p>"You know I don't know what took place this morning, but someone took the life of a great man that had a great heart and would do anything for anybody,” said another. </p> <p>By mid-morning, investigators were gone, but the neighborhood was still reeling.</p> <p>Someone posted a sign on a pole outside the store that said "Love thy neighbor! Stop the violence.”</p> <p>"You getting paid by the hour but you are going to come and take this boy’s life because he clocked in and went to work today. It makes no sense and yes my heart is heavy,” Marion Thomas said. </p> <p>Loyal customers were also stopping by all day, leaving flowers for a clerk many have known since 2002.</p> <p>"It's always the good people. Always the good people that are working, especially when it happens at the workplace and now the family has to go through this."</p> <p>Neighbors in Enderly park are gathering for a vigil to remember that beloved clerk this evening. </p> <p>"It's really terrible, it's bad. My prayers are with the family,” said Saundra Bailey.</p> <p>The owner of Shell station says he does have several surveillance cameras installed and they did catch the suspect on camera. That footage has been handed over to police, and they are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story410631003 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story410631003 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-410631003",i="relatedHeadlines-410631003",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0259_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0259"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0259_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0259_MOD-AD-WJZY_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410631003'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zF3gRKsNzQ0o_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zF3gRKsNzQ0o"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1776_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1776"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sc-trooper-recovering-after-being-shot-suspect-remains-in-hospital" title="SC trooper recovering after being shot; suspect remains in hospital" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Protective_vest_saved_SC_Trooper_s_life_0_7347922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Protective_vest_saved_SC_Trooper_s_life_0_7347922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Protective_vest_saved_SC_Trooper_s_life_0_7347922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Protective_vest_saved_SC_Trooper_s_life_0_7347922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Protective_vest_saved_SC_Trooper_s_life_0_7347922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A South Carolina State Trooper was seriously wounded after being shot during a routine traffic stop in Rock Hill." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SC trooper recovering after being shot; suspect remains in hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 08:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man accused of shooting a South Carolina state trooper is still in the hospital tonight, injured by the gunfire the trooper returned. When he gets out he'll be facing a long list of charges.</p><p>FOX 46 has learned that the suspect, Willie Bernard Wright, is a convicted felon. The South Carolina Department of Corrections says he was released in August of last year after five years and six months on an attempted murder conviction out of York County. </p><p>Thankfully Trooper Alex Wise is out of the hospital and ok. Officials say this is thanks to his bulletproof vest. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/illegal-immigrant-accused-in-several-crimes-standoff-released-from-jail-for-second-time" title="Illegal immigrant accused in several crimes, standoff, released from jail for second time" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Luis Pineda-Ancheta was deported in 2006 and returned illegally. He was arrested and released, later causing a lengthy and dangerous standoff after committing more crimes. He was taken into custody after nine hours, and is back out on bond." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Illegal immigrant accused in several crimes, standoff, released from jail for second time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office would not hold a suspect in the country illegally under an ICE detainer, allowing a man to get out of jail after being arrested twice. </p><p>The suspect, Luis Pineda-Ancheta was deported from the country in 2006 and returned illegally. He was initially arrested on May 15 on multiple charges of misdemeanor domestic violence and felony larceny. He fulfilled his court ordered terms and conditions for release, paid his $5,000 bond, and was let go on May 17. </p><p>Just a week later, Pineda-Ancheta was accused of more domestic violence crimes and officers went to serve him with warrants for his arrest on May 23. When police arrived, Pineda-Ancheta barricaded himself inside of a south Charlotte apartment and refused to come out, leading to a " lengthy and dangerous stand-off ," the sheriff's office said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/smoothie-king-employees-fired-after-issuing-customer-receipts-with-racist-language" title="Smoothie King employees fired after issuing customer receipts with racist language" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Smoothie_King_employees_fired_after_issu_0_7347073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Smoothie_King_employees_fired_after_issu_0_7347073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Smoothie_King_employees_fired_after_issu_0_7347073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Smoothie_King_employees_fired_after_issu_0_7347073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/Smoothie_King_employees_fired_after_issu_0_7347073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoothie King employees fired after issuing customer receipts with racial slurs" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Smoothie King employees fired after issuing customer receipts with racist language</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two employees at separate Smoothie King stores are out of a job after receipts they issued showed racial slurs for customers' names.</p><p>The incidents took place at the Charlotte stores on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and on Davis Lake Parkway.</p><p>One receipt showed a customer's name as "Jackie Chan." The other shows a customer's name as the n-word.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/doumbia_1559605581640_7348594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="doumbia_1559605581640.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil held for store clerk shot, killed; police search for suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman reads a book next to her friend who is on her phone while relaxing in the sunshine in this file photo taken on May 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)" title="1144007323_1559586825427-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, at all U.S. locations on June 18. (Photo by Taco Bell)" title="locos taco_1559590081472.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bullying-children-who-are-overweight-may-lead-to-more-weight-gain-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_overweightchildfile_060319_1559587226703_7347160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An overweight child is shown in a file photo during a health-habits initiative in Aurora, Colorado. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" title="getty_overweightchildfile_060319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bullying children who are overweight may lead to more weight gain, study finds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3575"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3575_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410631003'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3648_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3648"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7851_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7851"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/report-panthers-to-sign-buccaneers-dt-gerald-mccoy" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/McCoy%20edit_1559600311342.jpg_7348048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Buccaneer&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;defensive&#x20;tackle&#x20;Geral&#x20;McCoy&#x20;is&#x20;being&#x20;signed&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Panthers&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;report&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Report: Panthers to sign Buccaneers' DT Gerald McCoy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/illegal-immigrant-accused-in-several-crimes-standoff-released-from-jail-for-second-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/PinedaAncheta_1559594684741_7347565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Luis&#x20;Pineda-Ancheta&#x20;was&#x20;deported&#x20;in&#x20;2006&#x20;and&#x20;returned&#x20;illegally&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;and&#x20;released&#x2c;&#x20;later&#x20;causing&#x20;a&#x20;lengthy&#x20;and&#x20;dangerous&#x20;standoff&#x20;after&#x20;committing&#x20;more&#x20;crimes&#x2e;&#x20;He&#x20;was&#x20;taken&#x20;into&#x20;custody&#x20;after&#x20;nine&#x20;hours&#x2c;&#x20;and&#x20;is&#x20;back&#x20;out&#x20;on&#x20;bond&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Illegal immigrant accused in several crimes, standoff, released from jail for second time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/financially-worse-off-millennials-have-an-average-net-worth-of-8000-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/Lying%20on%20grass%20-%20GETTY%20file_1559586825427.jpg_7347262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;reads&#x20;a&#x20;book&#x20;next&#x20;to&#x20;her&#x20;friend&#x20;who&#x20;is&#x20;on&#x20;her&#x20;phone&#x20;while&#x20;relaxing&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;sunshine&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Peter&#x20;Summers&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/taco-bell-handing-out-free-doritos-locos-tacos-june-18" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/locos%20taco_1559590081472.png_7347341_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Everyone&#x20;gets&#x20;a&#x20;free&#x20;Doritos&#x20;Locos&#x20;Taco&#x20;from&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;all&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;locations&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Taco&#x20;Bell&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taco Bell handing out free Doritos Locos tacos June 18</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deep-sea-fishermen-reel-in-nearly-1m-of-cocaine-off-charleston-coast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/03/GETTY%20deep%20sea%20fishing%20060319_1559588778894.jpg_7347331_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Maddie&#x20;Meyer&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deep sea fishermen reel in nearly $1M of cocaine off Charleston coast</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3988"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3988_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3988_MOD-AD-WJZY_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410631003'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3300_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3300"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WJZY-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410631003');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3300_MOD-AD-WJZY_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410631003'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/getting-results">Getting Results</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">FOX 46 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app">FOX 46 News App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic/gas-prices">Gas Prices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app">FOX 46 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/the-beach-report">Beach Report</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/pets">Pets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers">Panthers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/hornets">Hornets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports-extra">Sports Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-sports-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/wmyt">WMYT</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/tv-schedule">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/contact-fox-46-charlotte">Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox46charlotte"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX46News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:newstips46@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox46charlotte/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/WJZY46"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-46-carolinas-mobile-app/id783603657?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwjzy" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 46 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/gm/app/fox-46-charlotte-weather/id1048779754?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjzy.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/wjzywmyt-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/wjzywmyt-profiles-public-inspection-files">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs at FOX 46</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/contact-fox-46-charlotte">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3575_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3575",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3575\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3648_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3648",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3648\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3300_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3300",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3300\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4772_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4772",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4772\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4160",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4160\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5569_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5569",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5569\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7851_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7851",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7851\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1776_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1776",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1776\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zF3gRKsNzQ0o_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_zF3gRKsNzQ0o",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_zF3gRKsNzQ0o\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3988_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3988",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3988\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0259_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0259",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d436597\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0259\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Flocal-news\x252Fvigil-held-for-store-clerk-shot-killed-police-search-for-suspect"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1559321434000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Download the FOX 46 app",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"5 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",62059);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>