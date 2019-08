- Dozens gathered Sunday night at Marshall Park in a show of solidarity with communities in Texas and Ohio dealing with the aftermath of mass shootings, while also addressing immigration and refugee rights.

The gathering, which was organized by Charlotte's Jewish community leaders, had been planned sometime in advance to address immigration rights, but leaders said the mass shootings fit in with the overall theme of the event.

Organizers called the event a "vigil", as it occurred on the Jewish day of communal mourning.

Attendees said the reason for them coming to Marshall Park increased after the mass shootings.

"We're a divided nation right now," said Sandi Ridout.

The event is one of several dozen happening across the country.