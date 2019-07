A vigil was hosted on Monday for a man who was shot and killed while driving in north Charlotte on July 1.

Eugene Williams (40) was killed near the intersection of Evanshire Drive and Trinity Road.

No arrests have been made. CMPD does not believe the shooting was random.

"He just started hanging out with the wrong crowd," Williams' mother said at the vigil. "I just wanted him to be good and finish school but that didn't happen."

Even though Williams' mother said he was hanging out with the wrong crowd, his fiance said he never did anything to warrant a killing.

"I was heartbroken," Kylia Williams said. "I've known him for over 20 years and this is very unexpected. Just something I was not wanting to hear at all. Hoping justice for Eugene Williams.

"He was very good. He'd give you anything. Anything he had."

The group Mothers of Murdered Offspring hosted Monday's vigil.

Williams was the 58th person killed in Charlotte this year. Community activists are growing increasingly concerned with the city's homicide problem.

"You're my neighbor," Team TruBlue's Will Adams said to the crowd. "Please continue to fight, please continue to push and push and push and push and pray for each other."

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD's Crimestoppers.